Menopause & Money 3: What the fiduciary is even going on?
How to know if your financial advisor is any good. Plus, do we need some sort of grown-ass woman rite of passage?
Fellow Empresses,
So, here we all are in the middle of peri/menopause with our bodies and brains in constant flux, being mercilessly yanked from one plane of the multiverse to the next, what with hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, or suddenly itching all over your person from extreme dryness, and here I am, yet again, asking you to think about money…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.