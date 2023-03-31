Meet the Magical, Mystifying, Disappearing Menopausal Woman...
Do you self-cancel? How to Network Your Way Out of Invisibility
Fellow Empresses,
Do you ever feel like you're disappearing?
Maybe you've counted the number of times you were interrupted during your last meeting, and it was well into the double digits. Have you ever talked yourself out of a gig you’re totally qualified for amid some babbling shame spiral? Ageism is real. You're not imagining it.
A colleague of mine was…
