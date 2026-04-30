THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Live with Eleanor Anstruther & Fallout - Boston!

A recording from Empress Editions with Eleanor, Kim & Alisa
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones and Kim Druker Stockwell
Apr 30, 2026

Thank you, Holly Starley, <Mary L. Tabor>, Jen Baxter ✒️, Molly Moynahan, Monica Ticknor, and many others for tuning into our live video with Eleanor Anstruther and Kim Druker Stockwell! Join us for our next event in the app.

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