Thank you, Holly Starley, <Mary L. Tabor>, Jen Baxter ✒️, Molly Moynahan, Monica Ticknor, and many others for tuning into our live video with Eleanor Anstruther and Kim Druker Stockwell! Join us for our next event in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Live with Eleanor Anstruther & Fallout - Boston!
A recording from Empress Editions with Eleanor, Kim & Alisa
Apr 30, 2026
The Empress Podcast
Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode