THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Join us for the NYC Launch of FALLOUT

Get a peek at Eleanor Anstruther and David Roberts in Conversation!
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
May 02, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into the New York Launch of Eleanor Anstruther’s book FALLOUT—out now everywhere. Here she is in conversation with the delightful David Roberts. Unfortunately, after seven minutes, we only have audio. We’re working to see if we can recover the video. I promise, we will learn how to do this! 💜😬

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