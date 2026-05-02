Thank you to everyone who tuned into the New York Launch of Eleanor Anstruther’s book FALLOUT—out now everywhere. Here she is in conversation with the delightful David Roberts. Unfortunately, after seven minutes, we only have audio. We’re working to see if we can recover the video. I promise, we will learn how to do this! 💜😬
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Join us for the NYC Launch of FALLOUT
Get a peek at Eleanor Anstruther and David Roberts in Conversation!
May 02, 2026
The Empress Podcast
Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.
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