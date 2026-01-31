✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Dearest Readers, for the next few months, in addition to our Empress Questionnaires, we’re going to be serializing the following midlife rom-com by Francesca Bosssert. Please enjoy!

Chapter 5

I have an existential question: when exactly does one graduate from being a girl to being a woman? Apart from obvious stuff, such as periods, obviously. Is there an age limit? A wrinkle count? A number of pencils you can hold beneath your boobs or your bottom? It’s bothering me. Not that my boobs aren’t doing alright; my failure to produce a couple of children for Richard spared them from turning into mushy mozzarella. As for my bottom, it might just pass the pencil test, courtesy of a Pilates obsession. I haven’t discovered any grey hair yet, but maybe my hairdresser has been concealing them on the sly for the past few years with highlights and lowlights. I don’t know.

Of course, there’s all that stuff about only being as old as you feel. Then, on the other hand, who wants to be viewed as an overaged, embarrassing imbecile? It’s a tricky thing, this ‘growing old gracefully’ concept.

Maybe there should be an official organ, some sort of administrative office that issues official statements and delivers them straight to your letterbox. ‘We regret to inform you that Gemma Talbot has officially been forbidden to use the word ‘girl’ when describing herself. From this day forward, she is legally bound to use the word ‘woman’ at all times. Failure to do so will entail public humiliation and other unpleasant surprises. Yours sincerely, Suzi Colatox, CEO, The International Wrinkle Office.’

Rather harsh, maybe, but it might solve part of the dilemma. For instance, there might be certain shops with age restrictions. ‘Sorry, dear, but those purple trousers are reserved for the under-twenty-fives. However, this grey kaftan is so you. Covers up all those sad, saggy bits and offsets your grey hair. Would you care to try it on?’

So, while I’m neurotically faffing about in the bathroom with a sink full of cosmetics, desperately seeking the baa-baa in me, I casually run the question to Celeste, knowing that she never faffs. She just stands in front of her wardrobe until inspiration strikes, grabs something that unfailingly turns out to be perfect, and gets on with her life. Sunblock and lip gloss are her only staples, with a touch of mascara when night falls.

Celeste appears in the bathroom doorway, looking like a trendy version of Little Bo Peep. She’s wearing a white lace, vintage petticoat, pink flip-flops, and a tiny white tank top. I think she looks great.

“What’s going on? Are you having a midlife crisis?” she tuts, tossing her sublime, sun-streaked hair. “And what’s with all the war paint?”

She’s right. It’s too hot for makeup in Ibiza. Makeup here has a mind of its own and skids right off within minutes of application. And so, cringing at the idea of an imminent encounter with my idea of male perfection, I forego piling on a ton of makeup and opt for the pared-down, natural, “hey guys, I’m not wearing any makeup’ look, which on a good day wouldn’t be a problem. Today, however, I’m partial to paper bags.

I choose a long, flowing pink cotton skirt and a pink, spaghetti strap top. As Celeste is ready and raring to negotiate the camino again, I avoid the agonising decision of which earrings, which bracelet, which-which-which and grab my bag, an oversized cream velvet floppy thing stuffed with half my worldly belongings, including, of course, Emilio’s phone.

Why hasn’t he called yet? Has one of the nymphs got him eating olives out of her diamond-enhanced belly button?

I slide into the car and yelp as my bottom is seared by something hard left lying on the ragged canvas seat. It’s a cracked, scorching CD case, which means that chances are I’ll have the cover of Barry Manilow’s Greatest Hits branded on my bottom for the rest of my life. I didn’t know Celeste was a closet dork.

“Who knew you enjoyed this guy!” I hold up the CD case, grinning snarkily.

“I don’t, smarty pants. If you’d only look inside, you’d see that it’s the latest Café Maximo, compiled by DJ Bonk. And you, your royal majesty, the queen of planet Boy Band, can hardly talk.”

We bump along the trail in the old car, raising curtains of dust behind us. As usual at this time of the year, there isn’t a cloud in sight, and the heat is suffocating. Within minutes, I’m experiencing major meltdown. It’s too hot for a hangover. I should have known better. I’m far too tense to socialise. I feel about as trendy as a ra-ra skirt. I’m an impostor; I’m far too beige to be wearing pink. I’m too boring to be envisaging a life less ordinary. I rummage through my bag, check my face in my bronzer compact, and groan.

It doesn’t look good. The shiny look just doesn’t do it for me. I frantically rummage some more, find my wet wipes, and scrub my face clean. Now I’ll probably get that seared-shrimp look, as favoured by the brat packs who eschew factor 50 for the Heineken factor on the beaches of San Antonio.

Once we reach the main road, the dust settles, and we race towards Los Gatos on winding, gorgeous country roads edged with ploughed, terracotta-red fields, olive groves, and mangy-looking sheep. The air smells wonderful, a medley of parched earth, wild herbs, and of the strong, spicy sap of Mediterranean pine trees.

Celeste has always been a fast driver, but today she’s taking part in an imaginary rally championship. The little old car rattles and whines, rolling impressively as we shoot around corners, clambering its way over tree roots, wrestling through the tarmac. And suddenly, without any warning other than a loud bang, Celeste’s beloved little car decides to pack it in.

We coast to a standstill. Celeste comes out with a stream of words so rude that, had they been spoken in countries where freedom of speech is not on the national syllabus, she’d have been sentenced to having her mouth washed out with bathroom cleaner ten times a day. I hand her some lip gloss and a hairbrush; we’re going to have to resort to damsel-in-distress tactics to flag someone down. If we attempt to walk out of here, our skin will blister, our tongues will swell, and we’ll experience hallucinations. I might mistake a moped convoy of beer-bellied Brits in polyester football gear for an oasis of Chippendales in shining willy warmers and get us both into trouble.

Emilio’s phone rings.

Paralyzed, I stand there staring at my handbag, trilling away on the back seat.

Celeste dives into the car to answer it. “Shit, Gemma, for goodness’ sake!”

Fitting choice of words. My stomach feels like it’s about to evacuate.

Her body language changes drastically as soon as she takes the call. She goes all wobbly, rolls her shoulders one after the other, giggles, bends her legs, crosses her knees, twiddles her hair, and to top it all, starts to twirl, making her skirt pan out. Amazing. Maybe it’s Brad Pitt to the rescue.

It’s not Brad.

“Hi, Emilio, how are you? Did you sleep well? Or did you meet someone gorgeous and stay awake all night? Yes, of course you can have your phone back.” She’s pouting and purring so much she’s practically giving him a blowjob down the phone.

Bloody cheek! And what are these suspicious Lolita contortions I’m witnessing? I give her the evil eye. She shakes her head, grins, and continues. “Emilio. Darling, do you think you could do us a favour?”

A favour? What favour?

“You see, my car has broken down, I’m with Gemma, and we’re about to be turned into desiccated coconuts because it’s so hot. There’s absolutely nobody around to help. Not a single little soul! We’re on the road between San Mateo and Santa Gertrudis. Is there any way you could come and pick us up?”

Oh my God! Please, make him say no, he can’t see me like this! Celeste is the biggest creep. Is she out of her mind?

“Thank you, Emilio, that’s great. Luuuuvely. We’re sort of halfway between Santa Ines and Santa Gertrudis; you’ll see my car lying with its tongue hanging out and its wheels whirling through the air. What’s that? No, no, I’m kidding, of course, we didn’t turn over. No, we’re not hurt. Oh, thank you so so so much. See you in a while. ‘Course I will! Bye, darling!”

Then, flashing me one of her glorious, ‘life is so wonderful’ smiles, she hands me the phone. “It’s Emilio. He wants to speak to you.”

“Hola guapa,” says a voice that provokes instant effervescence in my groin. At least that part of me is still fully operational, I think grimly. “Sounds like we both need each other much more than we ever imagined.”

Pfff! Fireworks explode around me. The world takes on a pink tinge. Evil terrorists become Buddhist monks and, suddenly, I’m the spitting image of Elle MacPherson.

Jelly-legged, I stagger slightly. The ground seems to be shaking in a way that calls for a complete re-evaluation of the Richter scale. I wish I’d spent some time perfecting a sexy sounding ‘hi’, because the ‘hi’ I just uttered down the phone to him sounded like an eight-year-old who’s undergone a tonsillectomy. I can only pray he’ll put it down to an advanced state of dehydration and come zooming to the rescue.

While I’m worrying myself sick over the sound of my voice, he carries on talking. But I’ve no idea what he’s saying because, mortified by my own voice, the Elle MacPherson in me chooses this totally inappropriate moment to morph into the village idiot. I can’t do two things at once at the best of times, and the combination of both his velvety voice and the meaning of his words is way beyond my mental faculties. So, before I can redeem my intellect with something light and vaguely amusing, such as “hasta la vista, baby,” he’s gone. Celeste and I are left stranded in the heat, in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by a small herd of bleating, moth-eaten sheep with IQs higher than my own.

