Dearest Readers, for the next few months, in addition to our Empress Questionnaires, we’re going to be serializing the following midlife rom-com by Francesca Bosssert. Please enjoy!

Chapter Six

While I’m feeding the sheep the leftovers of a packet of crumbling Iberia crackers I found in the bottom of my bag, Celeste decides to drastically improve the Spanish telecommunications company’s turnover by calling Nepal on her cell phone.

Her boyfriend, Sebastien, has been out there for two months, organising a Clean-Up Mount Everest expedition. Once a fervent Greenpeace activist who roamed the seven seas aboard the Rainbow Warrior, he was, on one memorable occasion, abandoned on an island in the South Pacific by a crew of dope-smokers who suddenly got the munchies and set sail to find the nearest Pizza Hut. When three weeks later he was finally rescued by Olaf, an anthropologist doing research on the sexual effects of Kava root on women of indigenous tribes, he was – understandably - feeling rather peeved. Olaf and Sebastien have since joined forces and founded their own planet-saving organisation, Pure Planet, which has become one of the world’s most respected environmental programs. Bill Gates recently wrote Pure Planet a check for thirty million dollars to put towards their Mount Everest clean-up endeavour. Bill undoubtedly could have donated more, but every little helps.

While Sebastien and Celeste exchange coos and meteorological reports, I scan the horizon for signs of life. I spot a faraway cloud of dust approaching, and my tummy butterflies immediately lift off and start to flutter, but it turns out to be an elderly, walnut-brown Ibizinco man on a pre-war tractor who barely seems to notice us as he putt-putts past.

How long is Emilio going to keep us waiting? I glance at my watch: two o’clock. I’m woozy with pre-sunstroke, so I climb underneath the wire fence keeping the sheep out of mischief and take shelter under the nearest olive tree. Celeste joins me and, starry-eyed, gives me a brief rundown of what Sebastien did next.

Celeste met Sebastien in Geneva six years ago at an environmental conference. Love sparks crackled at first sight. Organic views were exchanged, closely followed by bodily fluids, including tears, when he went back to his home in Ibiza.

At the time, Celeste was working for a Swiss advertising agency, hopelessly trying to inject some creativity into their campaigns. However, dreaming up genteel propaganda for boring products was not her idea of letting it rip at work. She didn’t believe that dragging Wonder Mop and its innumerable accessories from one drab chore to the next would send the nation’s housewives into tachycardic rapture.

Eventually, she told human resources that they were welcome to stuff Wonder Mop and all its accessories up the orifice of their choice: she was out of there. Within a week, she was on a plane to Ibiza to visit Sebastien. Within two weeks, I was receiving enthusiastic phone calls about how wonderful life was. And within a month, she was freelancing for a local advertising agency, while I suffered massive Celeste withdrawals.

Celeste and Sebastien tried living together for a while, but despite him being away on planet-saving missions for months at a time, their conflicting social schedules soon ignited sparks of a less pleasant strain. While Sebastien was decidedly diurnal, Celeste has always been radically nocturnal.

So, when she inherited some money from her Aunt Cecilia, a pioneer in telemarketing in the United States, she bought herself her little house in the hills and moved in alone. Their relationship improved dramatically.

Nevertheless, while remaining faithful to Sebastien, Celeste is adamant she doesn’t really believe in marriage and monogamous relationships. She tried to talk me out of marrying Richard, and had I listened, I’d have been spared heartache and disappointment.

Richard is a strange guy. He thrives on adrenaline and lives in the flashing, ‘red alert, red alert’ zone of the stressometer. He works as a trader for one of those reputable, conservative, and snobby Swiss private banks that cater only to billionaires.

When I married him, I had barely finished my final exams in French literature at Geneva University, having spent four years wondering what the hell I was doing reading Zola, Stendhal, Voltaire, and the rest of the classics when all I really wanted to do was paint anything and everything I could get my hands on. Coming from an ex-pat, somewhat dysfunctional, rather bohemian family – my parents now spend most of their time chanting in various Indian Ashrams – I suppose it was the classic case of opposites attract. Richard found me refreshingly eccentric and wacky. I found him reassuringly strait-laced.

Celeste and I were living in a small attic apartment in one of the few colourful areas of Geneva where there is, on rare occasions, a noise level exceeding the legal quota of authorised decibels after ten p.m. We were often the ones who exceeded said quota, disturbing the peace with our improvised late-night karaoke sessions that regularly attracted the visit of a pair of local, and, come to think of it, rather good-looking policemen. They’d knock on the door, attempt a stern, ‘bonsoir bonsoir bonsoir, que se passe-t-il donc par içi?’ but would soon be charmed into coming in for a cup of coffee and a cigarette by Celeste’s flirtatious green eyes and seductive body language. Before long, getting rid of them became problematic; they were reluctant to leave our colourful abode and go back to breathalysing dodgy drivers. But eventually, the two friendly policemen were relocated to keep the peace in another area of town. A team of sour-faced incorruptibles replaced them, and we were permanently forced to lower our nocturnal decibels.

On the fateful Friday evening when I met Richard, Celeste and I were sitting in one of the town’s more exclusive bars, decked out in full pulling attire and sharing a bottle of mineral water due to a cashflow problem. As always, the plan was to sit tight and use our eyelash muscles to entice good-looking men to our table and hopefully enjoy yet another night of free drinks and nibbles.

The first candidates to qualify were Richard and his friend James. Richard was tall and elegant, with beige-blond hair and piercing pale blue, come-to-bed eyes. James was also tall, better looking than Richard, but decidedly lacking in the charm department,

Whereas Richard and I were soon deeply engaged in discussing the pros and cons of Justin Timberlake going solo, for Celeste and James, it was blah at first sight. She went home on an empty stomach. James did some obnoxious, well-rehearsed, check-me-out-I’m-rather-rich bank note flicking, then left with a raven-haired temptress in white Lycra lace and matching iridescent stilettos who belonged to the Bon Jovi fan club. Richard’s eyes got the better of me. We had a few peanuts and went to bed.

I was in love. At least, I thought I was. I loved the fact that he was ten years older than me, that he was successful, and absolutely smitten with me. He made me feel safe and protected. He elevated me to higher, understated, beige, and beautiful circles. From one minute to the next, I was swept away by a wave of opulence; the New York, London, Paris, Verbier bumper sticker had come true. I left the little attic apartment for a penthouse in a chi-chi area. I drove a BMW convertible. Our wedding came straight out of InStyle magazine. “Gstaad, my love,” he said, being more of a mountain man than a beach lover.

A year later, under a crystal-clear Alpine sky, wearing an ivory silk-velvet dress with a matching fake-fur-lined cloak, a horse-drawn sleigh took an ecstatic me and a sceptical Celeste, maid of honour, up the mountain path to meet the man who seemed to be making all my childhood fantasies come true. Bent on playing Prince Charming all the way to the church, Richard had arrived, somewhat panic-stricken, out of control, and clinging for dear life to the saddle of a huge, very impressive black horse. Alarmed by the icy road and the red faces of the refrigerated guests, Black Beauty had snorted, pranced, and eventually had to be administered a sedative in the interests of general security. But isn’t it the thought that counts?

Unfortunately, within a couple of years, Richard’s thoughts turned into fleeting acknowledgements of my presence. Had my dreams been no more demanding than a gold card, unlimited access to boutiques, and a quick bonk every time the moon was in Aquarius, I’d have been in girlie heaven. But that wasn’t my idea of marital bliss. Not only was I increasingly insecure and lonely, I was also incredibly bored.

One wet Saturday morning, I was pottering around the local flea market when I spotted a large, filthy old glass chandelier lying on a soggy piece of cardboard. I was about to walk away when a single ray of sunlight laser-beamed through the clouds, turning the dull, wet glass into a multitude of tiny, shimmering multi-coloured prisms. Sparkles! I couldn’t resist. I bought the chandelier, lugged it home, and rummaged through an old trunk until I found my glass paints. Then, carefully, I took it apart, painstakingly cleaned it to remove fly poop and other nasties, let it dry, and then went to work. Once painted and reassembled, the result was amazing. I named it ‘Smarties on Ecstasy’ and could hardly wait to show Richard.

But Richard, who hates colour, is allergic to sparkles and wary of anything that hasn’t been okayed by Elle Decoration, had nothing but scorn and contempt for my creative endeavour when he came back from his business trip. It was the epitome of bad taste, he said. Stung, I wrapped it in newspaper and hid it in the cellar. A few months later, when Celeste moved into her own little house in Ibiza, I retrieved my masterpiece, swathed it in dish towels, put it in a basket, and lugged it to the white island as a house-warming present.

In Switzerland, while Celeste had been around, I’d at least had some sort of support, especially creatively speaking. However, when she dumped me for the environmentalist, I felt quite lost. Richard had never liked Celeste much; in his opinion, she was a total fruitcake and a bad influence on me. When I went to visit her and came home bouncing like Tigger, he’d get all ratty because I’d been having fun and he hadn’t. For him to come with me was usually out of the question; he didn’t like “those silly-boho parties”, preferred arctic conditions to the Mediterranean, and, except for a couple of grumpy, insufferable occasions, refused to set foot on Ibiza, island of depravity, in case it somehow transpired and harmed his career.

So, he sulked in his office with Dow Jones. My eccentric, spontaneous nature – now in serious jeopardy due to my desire to please him and always do the right thing – no longer amused him. It just drove him mad.

We spent our evenings having dinner in our high-tech kitchen, where I would sit, increasingly ill at ease, trying to make light of his problems, juggling with his mood swings. I absorbed, absolved. I’d try to crack jokes, poke fun, ease the atmosphere. I’d be comprehensive, compassionate. I’d smile understandingly, sweetly, trying to give mouth-to-mouth to a dead relationship.

When Richard finished venting his frustrations over dinner, we would move to the clutter-free lounge room and sit at opposite ends of the couch. Richard would zap through the gazillion channels on television, feverishly seeking CNBC’s market report. He’d get himself into a strop over some index price or share that wasn’t doing what it was supposed to be doing, rage against the machine, switch it off, and go to bed. I’d channel surf for a while, have a bath, and join him in bed. I whined a little at times, but mostly I put up with it. I blamed it on stress, on his heavy schedule, on the rat race, and hoped things would change.

Things did.

He met Wilhelmina, aka the Meanie from Munich, and threw all my sweet, sounding-board attributes in my face. The night he left, he told me that he was sick of my immaturity, of my superficiality and of my frivolous nature. He accused me of never taking anything seriously. He said I spent my life floating on a magic carpet made of fluffy pink clouds.

“For you nothing is a problem,” he spat, his pale blue eyes hurling ice picks into mine. “You see life as one big ice cream. And turn off this… this CRAP!” he added angrily, pulling the plug on the stereo.

It wasn’t even crap, it was Lenny Kravitz.

He also threw in, for good measure, and because this was international let’s-squash-Gemma-day, a couple of hints at my sexual shortcomings. Besides the fact that I was, in his opinion, desperately boring in bed, I hadn’t even been capable of producing any children.

What was I to say? That I’m an optimist and quite like the idea of magic carpets? That life’s too short to eat organic muesli all the time? That I enjoy ice cream? That his music sounds like convulsing musicians trying to play circus music? That his sexual comings were few and far between? That there was nothing wrong with my ovaries that a decent sperm count couldn’t fix? And that, by the way, maybe he should floss more often?

Later that evening, when he finally left, he was high on a facile victory and impatient to get back to Wilhelmina. I suppose he expected me to collapse into the dark depths of despair.

Ha!

I didn’t. Instead, I ran a bath, put on an Emilio Caliente CD, grabbed the phone, called Celeste, and washed that man right out of my hair.

It was like spring-cleaning! It was amazing! It was liberating! Most of all, it was totally unexpected. It was as though I’d just had an operation reversing the effects of an emotional lobotomy. Earth to Gemma, wake up and get a life. My feelings could be summed up by: been there, done the bland-safe marriage thing; what next?

I wasn’t going to hang around in threadbare pyjamas, all gross and greasy-haired, stuffing myself with Toblerone and paprika crisps while watching American soap operas. When Celeste suggested I hop on a plane and move in with her, I didn’t see any reason not to.

That’s how I felt the day Richard left. The next day, I didn’t feel quite so bold. I spent most of the day in bed, staring at the skylight, watching the gulls hovering above, laughing at me, shitting on me. Emotionally, I felt numb, with no idea about what I thought about anything. I just felt empty.

It’s scary, having to start a new life, no matter how bad or good your other one was. My old one wasn’t all bad. There were good things about it, like not having to worry about… well, stuff. Things like bills, taxes, insurances. Richard took care of everything. Not that I was proud of it. It’s just the way it was.

How would I cope with all that?

Another rather worrying point was that I’d never gone out to work. My marketable skills were nonexistent. Who wants to employ someone whose greatest personal achievement is compiling the biggest collection of boy band albums on the face of the planet? My only corporate experience was a brief, rather embarrassing stint as regional co-ordinator for the Take That fan club. I don’t know how to do anything clever.

“Yes, you do,” argued Celeste as I babbled away anxiously on the telephone. “You can come over here and paint chandeliers. Everybody who’s seen mine absolutely loves it! Come on! Move to Ibiza and paint! You could make a fortune!”

I wasn’t so sure; Celeste’s enthusiasm for new ideas knows no boundaries. But what were my options? Alimony? Answering phones in some snooty office with padded walls?

I was hurtling towards a divorce like a spaceship in big trouble, without anybody at ground control available to press the right buttons or give me instructions. The only thing to do was bail out. Or was it?

I needed a support group, something like Losers Anonymous. I couldn’t rely on my parents; they were somewhere in India, presumably chanting for world peace and feeding sacred cows on the sly. Richard and I shared mutual friends, but most of them viewed me as Loopy Lolita and made me feel like the reincarnation of a doormat. The last thing I wanted to hear was Mrs. So-and-So telling me to sit tight, bake a cake, and welcome Prince Charmless with open legs the minute he got over his Teutonic interlude. Or that bad things happen to good people, which left me wondering whether they actually viewed him as the good person and saw me as the biggest mistake he ever made. Poor Richard, Gemma is just so weird! Did you see what she wore to the charity fundraiser last week? And those shoes?

I chose to bail out. My legs would remain closed forever as far as he was concerned. As for his pathetic attempts at being generous, I braced myself and told him to keep his guilt-sodden alimony. A loser? Moi? I don’t think so.

Things happen for a reason, don’t they? The grass may be frazzled in Ibiza, but at least the hills are alive. In fact, they’re becoming more alive every second by the sound of things.

For out of the haze of heat and dust roars a shiny red car driven by the man who, only last year, was voted the sexiest man on the planet by the readers of Cosmopolitan. And – holy guacamole! – that gorgeous man is racing to our rescue!

