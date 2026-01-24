✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Chapter Four

Celeste’s mind is officially blown when I figure out Emilio’s phone code in two tries, but I had a hunch it might be five, six, seven, eight, because he had a massive hit two years ago featuring those numbers. Yes, mega-fandom has its benefits!

So we spend a large portion of the morning sitting on the terrace, stark naked, downing organic coffee and semi-melted chocolate biscuits, while scrolling through Emilio’s contacts, shrieking like teenagers at the list of celebrity phone numbers suddenly available to us commoners.

“What time is it in Beverly Hills? Do you think this is the Brad?” says Celeste, waving the phone in my face. “Shall I try to call him?”

I grab the phone from her, deep in bubblehead mode. This is better than Christmas. “Are you demented? You can’t call Brad Pitt now! It’s the middle of the night where he lives! Let’s see who else there is.” I pound on buttons, scrolling up and down.

“Here’s a Tom C! Bloody hell! Get a pen and paper! Oh my God!” I squawk. “Madonna! Sharon Stone!”

Celeste returns with a large notepad and a pen, and I read out the names and numbers for her. We’ve got a page and a half of celebrity phone numbers when suddenly Emilio’s phone begins to vibrate in my hand – then launches into Jingle Bells.

We freeze and stare at each other, unsure what to do. So stressed am I that I find myself examining the liquid crystal display to see if I recognise the number. Am I stupid? Of course I don’t!

“Go on then, answer it,” she hisses, poking me in the ribs and standing up.

“You sure?” I say doubtfully. “What do I say?”

“I don’t know, just answer it! For goodness’ sake! It might be someone cool.”

I hesitate for a split second before pressing the answer button. Too late. The line goes dead.

“You moron! It might have been Emilio.”

“Why would he call his own phone?” I wonder, dimwit that I am.

“Because he’s got yours, pea brain.”

And then, magically, my brain resumes operational mode. Of course! I can call my phone, and Emilio will answer. But what the heck do I say? Hi, it’s me, Gemma. You’ve got my phone, I’ve got yours. I’ll give it to you if you’ll give it to me. And, by the way, Celeste wants to know if you’re best friends with Brad Pitt.

“What do I say to him?” My sweat glands are powering full steam ahead. I’m stewing in my own juices. My hands are shaking. I don’t possess enough hand-eye coordination to dial a number. “Quick, it’s going to ring again any second. Tell me something clever to say.”

“Oh, for heaven’s sake, give it to me.” She grabs the phone.

I snatch it right back just as it begins to vibrate.

Moment of truth.

I press the button. “Hello?” Crap—my voice sounds like I’m three.

“Hello?” says an unfamiliar husky female voice with a slight German accent. “Who is this?”

“Uhm, this is Gemma,” I say, shrugging at Celeste, who is obviously dying to know who it is.

“Oh.” Silence. “Who?” She sounds rather miffed. “Can I speak to Emilio?” she continues, her degree of miffiness clearly climbing.

“Uhm, no, sorry.” I’m beginning to enjoy this. It’s probably his girlfriend. “He’s not here.”

“I see. That is most unfortunate. When will he be back?”

“No idea,” I retort. “He didn’t say.”

“Well, tell him Billie called and to call me back immediately.” Click. Beep, beep, beep.

I put the phone down on the coffee table.

“Who was it?” asks Celeste, scratching her bottom.

“It was Billie.”

“Who’s Billie?”

“How the heck do I know? His girlfriend, his sister, his manager, his hairdresser?”

“Probably his girlfriend,” she concludes, nodding wisely. “He’ll be in trouble.”

I giggle. “Yeah, maybe we should warn him. Hey, Emilio, your girlfriend thinks you’re banging someone else behind her back.” The moment the words leave my mouth, panic kicks in. “Oh shit – he’ll be furious. We never should have answered.”

“Don’t be daft, of course we should! He’s bound to call as soon as he realises he’s gone off with your bag.”

“We should just go to Los Gatos and hand it over.” I scratch one of my bites and examine myself in the mirror. Not a pretty sight. Still no sign of the real me. “Actually, maybe not.”

“You really should call him.”

My head sinks between my shoulder blades. “But I want him to call me,” I moan, pouting.

“Oh, for God’s sake, we’re not talking about The Rules here. It all comes down to being practical. You need your phone; he needs his.”

“I know, I’m pathetic. I just…”

“Need an ego boost,” she interrupts. “I know. I get it. Come on, Gems—Richard recently left you, so one thing at a time. Take it easy. Go with the flow, find some work, see what happens. Forget about Emilio; he’s a baby. And a musician. Believe me, it’s a terrible combination.” She grabs a bin bag and empties the overflowing ashtray. “You should trust my opinion more often. I seem to remember telling you I had doubts about Richard. I never liked him.”

She’s right, of course she is. But I’m one of those people who picks up a bone and carries it around, chewing it, worrying about why it doesn’t quite taste like it should, tries to add a little flavouring, overdoes it, but refuses to admit that, actually, it’s not really a very nice bone at all. And then, if I do put it down, I’ll worry about whether I really should have put it down –whether I might just have been having a bad bone tasting day, and that it really was the best kind of bone in the world.

Then I end up feeling sorry for the damn bone because it’s out there somewhere, and it’s miserable. Worse—perhaps somebody found the bone, is really enjoying it, and I’m the biggest loser on the planet.

Basically, I’m not very good at just going with the flow.

Richard’s bones were tasty for a short time, but when they started going off, I convinced myself that there was something wrong with me. Look where it got me! The last thing my ego needs is a musician with a bee in his boxers and a bone to pick with his record label. But then, maybe he could use some support, some TLC, someone who appreciates him for who he is and not just for what he does?

Did I leave my brain on the plane?

“I know, I know. Don’t rub it in,” I groan, beginning to feel rather silly. “Do you think we’re turning into those ridiculous mutton-dressed-as-lamb types?”

“How can we be mutton-dressed-as-anything? We’re not even dressed! Chill! Stop freaking out about everything. Go put some clothes on, and let’s go and get your phone back.”

We’re going to Los Gatos?

I’m all a-wobble. What should I wear?

