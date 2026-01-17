✨ A vibrant space for midlife women and men, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Chapter Three

Judging by the distressed noises the car made as it limped along the dirt track leading from the main road to Celeste’s casita last night, I doubt we’ll ever get out of here again. Her dirt track could be used to test off-road vehicles. Not that I feel the urge to go anywhere today because, courtesy of Rioja, I have the great-grandmother of headaches.

I vaguely recall singing a good portion of Ricky Martin’s repertoire on the way to Celeste’s, along with ranting obscenities at the entire male population of the cosmos while she made appropriate appeasing noises. But I definitely recall her producing the infamous bottle of red wine, a set of thimble-sized Moroccan glasses, and a packet of killer Spanish cigarettes. We used the thimbles for a while, but I soon went rogue and began swigging from the bottle. Celeste, never a party pooper, followed my lead.

I feel gruesome.

I suppose I could claim temporary insanity. With the amount of emotional garbage I’ve accumulated over the past few months, surely I’ve earned the right to spend at least a couple of weeks viewing my life through the newest, trendiest, rosiest Gucci sunglasses? I’ve lost my husband to the Meanie from Munich, abandoned the comfort of my chi-chi apartment for a mattress on the floor in a tiny house with no electricity, and ridiculed myself with overaged bimbo behaviour in front of a world-renowned pop star. I’m supposed to be taking control of my life. Starting my own business. Finally doing what I’ve wanted to do for years – transforming old glass chandeliers into multicoloured, sparkling, fabulous objects of desire. Like the one I customized for Celeste a couple of years ago. The one Kevin saw. It hangs above her dining-room table and has, she assures me, become the talk of the island – an assertion that strikes me as a wildly optimistic, but hey, this is Ibiza. Anything is possible, anything goes. Today, however, I feel about as multicoloured, sparkling, and fabulous as Richard’s sock drawer.

If this is the first day of the rest of my life, I dread to think what tomorrow may bring. It’s nine in the morning, and here I am in sweaty designer underwear, sprawled out on the sofa on Celeste’s terrace, featuring the sad remains of yesterday’s makeup. I have lank hair, a hangover, and serious fishy fanny syndrome. I’m also very itchy, which is what you get in Ibiza at this time of the year when you fall asleep outside in nothing but your knickers. An army of insects has enjoyed a disco inferno on my body, leaving me looking like the dot-to-dot page in a children’s activity book. From the porcine snores emerging from within the house, however, I gather that Celeste was sober enough to find her bedroom.

My stomach makes a noise reminiscent of the Titanic in big trouble, and I wonder if there’s anything to eat in her tiny fridge. I struggle into a relatively upright position and groan. My body feels as though it’s spent the night being manhandled by a team of world-class boxers. Catching my reflection in the wrought-iron mirror hanging on the wall opposite me, I flop back down in horror.

Where’s my phone? I urgently need a delivery of Estée Lauder, Helena Rubinstein, and La Prairie’s latest technology. Forget Urban Decay – I am already majorly urbanly decayed; my tongue is the colour of one of their scary nail polishes. My mouth feels like the bottom of a neglected birdcage. Smooching anyone for the next ten years would be a felony.

A sleepy, tangled-haired creature wearing a pale green cotton tunic emerges from the little house. Celeste isn’t at her best first thing in the morning. In my experience, few women are. Isn’t it funny how men usually scramble from their beds looking totally normal, whereas we crawl out with as much sex appeal as the Yeti?

Celeste is stiff as a stick, her walk a cross between a wobble and a goose-step as she staggers over and flops down beside me, groaning. Her waist-length, honey-blonde hair is falling over her face like mouldy seaweed and looks as though it has no recollection of ever having encountered a hairbrush. Her eyes are puffy, and she has something not too kosher hanging out of her nose, which she picks and flicks onto the terracotta-tiled floor.

“Thanks for leaving me out with the mosquitoes,” I grumble, examining the alarming array of rapidly swelling welts erupting all over my stomach. A wave of nausea washes over me, and I grab a couple of the pink and gold sari cushions scattered on the couch to make myself a den.

Celeste half-opens an eye, wincing in the bright sunlight. “Don’t scratch – rub them with vinegar. Actually, I don’t think there is any vinegar, so you might as well scratch.” She shrugs off my miffed expression. “Sorry! But you just passed right out on me, and I couldn’t possibly move you, you’re much too big.” She clears her throat gruffly, frowning as she mulls things over. “I suppose that Emilio guy was pretty sexy. Pity about Los Gatos. But then again, just imagine him waking up with us geriatrics this morning.”

In fact, there was a moment, namely between the time when we dropped Emilio off at Los Gatos and when we arrived home, when I did imagine the scene, but it only involved him waking up with one geriatric: moi. But that was pre-Riojafest. Waking up with a tanned, toned, and tousled Emilio Caliente would have been disastrous. Right now, I can just picture myself, opening one eye, remembering last night’s sequence of events, and cowering like a sheep about to be shorn, quaking beneath the bedcovers to spare him from apocalypse this morning. I shudder. “He’d have spent the rest of his life in a mental institution.”

“We could have kept him as a pet. Taken turns to stroke him. He did seem rather strokable, don’t you think? Lovely skin…”

“I knew it! You were lusting after him. Well, forget it, missy, I saw him first. And what about your poor Sebastien, braving the elements thousands of miles away in Nepal, doing his bit for the planet? Shouldn’t absence make the heart grow fonder?”

“Oh Gems! Chill! Sebastien and I are fine. I’ll call him later. And I was just kidding about Emilio. You’re bad.”

“Yeah, well, not really. Sometimes I wish I could be way, way badder in the debauchery department.” I squint at myself in the mirror. “God, I look really bad – and feel even worse.” I sniff my left armpit and collapse. “Pwhoa!”

“There should be some hot water,” she says, lying back and stretching out in the sunshine. “Don’t hog it all. I’m not exactly daisy-fresh either. I’ll go and make us a cup of tea.”

I hover on the edge of the couch for a moment, listening to Celeste fixing breakfast, feeling the sun tickle my back, admiring the hot-pink bougainvillea scaling the whitewashed walls of the tiny house. Beyond the terrace, massive clouds of baby-blue plumbago mingle with belligerent giant cacti. The atmosphere is lush, tranquil, and provocatively wild.

Which is just how I’d like to feel. Lush, tranquil, and provocatively wild.

So I heave myself upright and stumble into the bathroom, place a large blue plastic basin beneath the showerhead, and stand inside it, trying hard not to fall over. Not very elegant, nothing like the TV commercial where the lovely lady practically has a citrus shower-gel-induced orgasm. This is more along the lines of a dodgy soap on a rope.

But it works, and the plumbago is thankful for the few litres of Eau de Fishy Fanny it receives when I emerge screeching two minutes later, my nipples on maximum alert due to water-heater failure.

Wrapped in a sarong, I find the sunniest spot at the table on the terrace, then delve into a breakfast of black tea, stale wholemeal bread, slightly rancid butter, and sweaty honey.

“Who needs hot water?” mumbles Celeste, a mixture of butter and honey dripping down her chin. “Cold water is far more… how shall I put it?”

“Celeste, trust me – cold is the only thing cold water is.” My thoughts drift longingly towards more luxurious territories. “I bet the water’s hot at Los Gatos.”

“Oh, come on, that place is over-hyped, over-priced, and oozing with greaseballs who need to boil their heads to shrink their egos.”

“Bar one,” I correct, picking something out of my front teeth. “But then again, Emilio’s probably stretched out in a tropical garden being massaged with ylang-ylang oil by six nymphs in thongs.”

Celeste just yawns.

“My turn to take a shower,” she says, getting up and heading for the bathroom. Moments later, I hear muffled swearing as she endures cold-trickle torture.

My suitcases are still in the car. It was pitch-black last night, and I was in no condition to face lugging them down the stony path. I hunt around for my shoes and finally discover them beneath a wet plumbago. I squelch up the hill to where Celeste parks her car and drag my cases back down to the house, one by one. Then I make one last trip to recover the duty-free bag containing No Way!, Vogue, a bottle of Chanel’s Cristalle for Celeste, and my phone.

I flop down on the terrace with another cup of tea and empty the contents of the duty-free bag onto the coffee table. Out fall an iPod, a copy of a Spanish fancy-car magazine, a bottle of Guerlain’s Vetiver cologne, and a phone.

I slurp my tea all over my sarong. “CELESTE! Come and see, quick!”

Alarmed, she rushes out, eyes wide, dripping wet, stark naked, and seriously tanned. Gradually, her puzzled expression melts into a delighted grin.

“You’ve got his things!” she squeals, grabbing her wet hair with one hand and twirling it around and around, sending droplets of water in all directions.

And just like that, I’m wide-awake. “Better yet, honey—he’s got mine!”

