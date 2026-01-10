✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

for the next few months, in addition to our Empress Questionnaires, we're going to be serializing the following midlife rom-com by Francesca Bosssert.

Chapter Two

While all the dreadlocked dopeheads lope through customs without a problem, I get pulled over. For some reason, I always get stopped at customs. Maybe I was a smuggler in another lifetime and now suffer from bad customs karma. Emilio—aloof and gorgeous—strolls straight through, while I get the waggly finger from Weasel Man, sporting a bad toupee and crater-skin.

“Inglesa? Suiza?” he barks, scrutinizing my passport. “Where you stay? What’s in here?” He leans over my three suitcases and squints, trying to convince me he was recruited for his unique talent: Weasel Man has X-ray eyes.

It’s not like I have anything to hide, but I’ve always had a problem with authority. A policeman walking down the street knows beyond reasonable doubt that I once (accidentally) stole a chocolate bar from the school cafeteria in grade eight.

And Weasel Man clearly suspects wrongdoing. He empties the contents of my handbag onto the metallic table and conscientiously begins dissecting a Tampax. I’m trying to decide whether to go with the indignant this is preposterous approach, or the grovelling, sheepish, three-bags-full attitude, when he suddenly spots another poor woman—lost and conspicuous—abandons my dodgy tampon, and scuttles away to torture her instead. I shove everything back into my bag and rush out in a panic, certain that Emilio has by now either rented a Ferrari, been picked up by a thoroughbred, or summoned a taxi.

I barely have time to catch my breath before I’m being smothered in kisses by the diminutive Celeste, decked out in full Ibiza-princess pink and purple velvet regalia.

“Gemma!” she squeals, tottering on tiptoes and puckering up to kiss me full on the lips. “Welcome back to Ibiza!”

I wipe my mouth free of Celeste's slobber and whirl around.

Where’s Emilio?

Nowhere. Gone.

With the evil vibes I’m sending him, Weasel Man must be on the floor by now, wracked by spasms and facing imminent death.

“Oh no! Where is he? Did you see him? Which way did he go?”

Celeste spins around, confused. “Who? Have you been robbed?”

I’m seething. “Worse—I was held hostage! That creep ruined everything!”

“Hey, chill, darling, you’re here now. Forget Richard, his energy was so totally static.” She shudders theatrically, frowning at the memory.

“Not Richard! I mean the mean man at customs. I’ve lost Emilio, and it’s all his fault. You know: THE Emilio? Emilio Caliente! He was going to come with us. In the car!”

Celeste looks at me like I’ve got dementia. “Well, darling, I don’t think I’ve got any Emilio, but I’ve got a Ricky Martin tape somewhere. We can pick up an Emilio CD tomorrow. Can you last until then?”

“No, silly, not his music! Him! He was with me on the plane. He needs a lift. Well, he needed a lift. And he was nice. To me. Really.” I plonk my handbag into the trolley and lean against it, crestfallen.

Celeste thinks I’ve totally lost it. “Come along now, darling, let’s get you home. You’ve been through so much recently, what you need is a good…”

“Hola,” calls a voice made in heaven. “I thought you’d gone!”

I spin around so fast I get my legs in a muddle and almost fall over. Celeste’s jaw drops. I’m faint with happiness, relief, and lust.

Here comes Emilio, striding towards us, carrying a brown suede bag and a plastic duty-free carrier, sunglasses on, navy-blue baseball cap firmly in place. He looks… incredible. People are staring, whispering, wondering. His face lights up as he reaches us. “What happened to you? One minute you’re there, and then—poof—gone!” He waves an arm in perfect pop star fashion to illustrate my vanishing.

I exhale, pouting, rolling my eyes. “Customs. They always find me fascinating. Did you manage to rent a car?”

I’m so afraid of his answer that I risk cardiac arrest.

“Well, I suppose I could call some friends, but…”

“No problem,” I blurt, glaring pointedly at Celeste. “Emilio, this is my friend Celeste. Celeste, meet Emilio. We’ll drive you to a hotel. I’m sure we’ll find you a room somewhere.” Please God, Buddha, etc., let there be no room at the inn. Any inn.

“Really?” He pushes his sunglasses on top of his head and turns to Celeste. “I mean, I can take a taxi…”

Hey, look at me – don’t look at her!

“And spend a fortune driving around the island all night long? I don’t think so!” I retort before Celeste can reply.

“Of course,” she murmurs, looking somewhat like Mowgli being hypnotised by the snake, her emerald eyes locked into his caramel swirls.

Hey, Me! Me! Me!

“Come on then,” I order, Gestapo-style. “Where’s the car?”

“Follow me,” says Celeste, snapping out of her hypnosis and grinning at me.

Emilio puts his bag on mine and takes charge of the trolley. I’m delirious with excitement, fatigue, and frayed nerves. I can’t believe I’m strolling through Ibiza airport with Emilio Caliente. I brush my arm against his, accidentally on purpose, just to see what it feels like. To see if he notices. To see if he might accidentally on purpose brush his against mine. Do men do that kind of thing? He doesn’t seem to notice any brushing. He’s much taller than me. Nice muscle definition. Not too much, though—no horrendous mega-puffy pecs straining through an over-tight T-shirt. He’s wearing a loose cream linen shirt. He’s sinewy, feline, but… maybe his walk is a touch effeminate? There’s something funny in his hip movement, which I put down to too many hours practising hip swivels and pelvic thrusts. It’s like he ends each step with a tiny, elegant wiggle. An image of him in one of his videos—wearing little more than sinfully tight tan leather trousers—pops into my head, and I find myself grinning idiotically as we exit the sliding doors and cross the road towards the car park.

Celeste rushes ahead, telling us to keep going while she deals with the ticket at the parking meter. I spot her car immediately because it’s probably the dirtiest, most decrepit one on the island. I open the boot, wondering how I’m going to fit all my luggage inside—and go weak at the knees as I realise what’s going to have to happen.

I’m going to have to sit on Emilio Caliente’s lap.

“We’ll need to put stuff on the back seat,” he says, scratching his head through his cap. His arm brushes the hairs on my arm. The hairs on my arm send sexy messages to my brain, which dutifully relays them to other areas of my body that might be interested. “You’ll have to sit on my lap. Or I’ll have to sit on yours. Whichever you prefer.” He gives me one of his trademark, as-seen-on-TV, melt-your-knickers smiles; plonks one of my cases, both our duty-free bags, and his suede hold-all into the boot; slams it shut, then rips off his cap, squashes it into his back pocket, and musses up his hair. It goes all spiky-sweaty-cool.

I’m lost in lustful meanderings.

Celeste reappears, waving the exit ticket. “I’m so sorry about my car, it’s always such a mess. Can we all fit?”

Emilio wrestles the rest of my luggage onto the back seat. “It’ll be tight, but we’ll fit. Thank you so much, you’re really kind.”

No, darling. The pleasure is entirely, utterly mine.

Celeste gets in. Emilio spends time politely removing plastic bags, cables, discarded CDs, and other rubbish from the faded, ripped seat, until Celeste speeds up the process by grabbing the entire lot and chucking everything into the back. Emilio sits down gingerly, possibly afraid the seat might collapse. I concede it looks dicey—and that’s without my additional weight. Not that I’m seriously heavy or anything, but I’m familiar with his videos and know he’s used to prancing around with semi-naked toothpicks.

He peers up at me and pats his lap mischievously.

So, this is it! Right now, hypothetically, I’m one of the luckiest women in the world.

One of the most nervous, too.

What if he thinks I’m heavy? What if he thinks my bum is a funny shape? What if my hair smells greasy? What if I’ve got B.O.? I discreetly try to smell my armpits, pretending to stretch and roll my neck at the same time. Christ, I think as my nostrils catch a whiff of something a trifle stinky. My deodorant has long given up on me. But when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go.

I manoeuvre myself in, trying to clamp my arms to my sides to minimise odour escapement, but it’s totally impossible, ridiculous, and bloody uncomfortable. The seat creaks, and Emilio shifts his weight. Wow. Is that what I think it is? Could he be hung like an Andalusian stallion? I do my best not to wriggle and pull my tummy in. I know not what to say.

Celeste starts the engine, tries to shift into reverse, but the gearbox is located on the dashboard, parallel to the steering wheel—and I’m in the way.

“Maybe I should try to find a taxi…” he says, sounding doubtful.

Oh God. I stink. I’m heavy. I’m terminally unattractive.

“Don’t worry,” says Celeste, angel that she is. “Gemma, just move over a teeny bit. It’ll be just fine.”

I shift ever so slightly. I should have thought about liposuction expenses before blowing off Richard’s generous settlement, in what increasingly seems to have been a moment of reckless bravado. I might need Botox, too. Oh well—too late now.

“Where to?” asks Celeste, turning the volume down on some upset-sounding Oriental woman wailing to a techno beat.

I suggest the Los Gatos Hotel. It’s on the way to Celeste’s, probably packed out, and should that be the case, I seriously doubt Emilio will want to stay in some hellhole in San Antonio. Nor will he want us to spend ages driving him around, so he’ll just have to come back to Celeste’s!

“Los Gatos, okay?” Celeste struggles with the recalcitrant gearbox as she negotiates a corner.

“Perfect,” says Emilio, getting more comfortable and putting a hand on my thigh. I hope the heat I’m experiencing doesn’t burn a hole through my trousers.

He sure is an easy-going pop star! You hear all sorts of horror stories about celebrities throwing tantrums over chewing gum stuck to the soles of their shoes and other such trivialities we just tut about. He’s clearly in a class of his own. His bag seems too small to contain more than a couple of changes of clothes, let alone any beautifying artefacts, so I’m sure he won’t mind roughing it out on a spare mattress – although a lack of hot water might be a cause for distress. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. Or not. Please, let Los Gatos be packed with celebrities.

We chug along. Celeste cranks up the volume, blasting us with trance-inducing beats. With the wind in our hair, we dodge death-wish, inebriated drivers on their way to the full amnesiac experience for which Ibiza is famous.

Then, all too soon, we pull up outside Los Gatos, Ibiza’s home from home for the rich and famous. I scramble out and practically collapse, my legs numbed by a serious case of pins and needles, presumably induced by the profound fear of blubber acknowledgement that has prevented me from moving for the past thirty minutes. Emilio follows, seemingly unscathed by my tonnage.

“I’ll go and check on vacancies. Be right back,” he says brightly, before disappearing into the lobby.

“Now pray,” I say to Celeste while jogging on the spot to recover full use of my legs. “Shit, isn’t he gorgeous? So sweet! So normal!” I’m shaking like a cold, nervous Yorkshire terrier.

“Muy caliente,” she replies, grinning. “The heat in the car was sizzling. I can’t wait to be enlightened on the way this encounter came to pass.”

“All will be revealed,” I mutter as Emilio re-emerges from the hacienda-style entrance and jogs elegantly towards us. I’m drooling. Dribbling. Everywhere…

“It’s okay, they have a room.”

Merde. Mierda. Shit and pooh. Godverdomme, as they say in Dutch.

“Oh, good,” I mutter, trying to turn my snarl into a smile.

“Great,” deadpans Celeste, then looks at me, her face furrowed with disappointment.

Emilio opens the boot, takes out his two bags, and puts them on the ground. He gives her a hug, says how grateful he i,s and how he hopes he hasn’t inconvenienced us too much. Then he turns towards me.

“Gemma, you are the most beautiful, most wonderful creature I’ve ever met. You’re neither fat nor smelly, and gee, your hair smells terrific. Will you join me in my room and have wild sex with me?”

No, he doesn’t say that.

“It was great meeting you, and I hope that our paths will cross one day again. Thank you so much for your help.” With that, he locks his impossible eyes into mine, takes my hand, kisses it, pulls me to him, and gives me a hug and a couple of pecks on the cheeks. Oh, great—a bonus! Was that like, “You’ve been a lovely audience, thank you, and goodnight!”?

Nothing else? Not even a phone number?

I nod idiotically. How could I get so swept away in my ridiculous fantasies?

“Have a great time in Formentera,” I mutter, retreating behind my hair. “Take care.”

He thanks Celeste again, then turns and walks back to the hotel, turning once to lift a bag in a final, good-natured goodbye. I collapse into the car and look miserably at Celeste, who pulls me into her arms. We’ve been best friends forever, and she always manages to make crappy situations go down better. I smile through the prickle of imminent tears, our hair tangling, our foreheads touching.

“Oh, fuck a duck! Let’s go and have a glass of wine,” she says, giving me a kiss and starting the engine. “Besides, you never know – your paths really might cross again,” she adds, imitating his Spanish accent. “Anyway, I have an amazing surprise.”

“A surprise?”

“Yes. Someone gorgeous is dying to see you.” She jiggles her eyebrows, her eyes sparkling.

I really need this to be good.

“Who? Where?”

“Kevin’s coming to Ibiza.”

My heart tries to crawl through a gap in my ribcage. Kevin? Kevin Graham? Why would he come here?

Over the years, Kevin Graham has proved to be something of my personal Jiminy Cricket—albeit with a sexy twist. He’s forever popping into my life at unexpected, potentially life-changing moments, stopping me in my tracks, making me think things over. Back in high school, Kevin ruled as dreamboat supreme, whizzing around on his silver moped, all sun-streaked dark-blonde hair, bright blue eyes, and endless eyelashes. If he wanted you, there was no escape.

One Saturday night, while I was babysitting for the neighbours, he turned up to keep me company. Within a week, he was giving me my first full medical in the comfort of his parents’ waterbed. He’s a bit naughty, Kevin Graham! Naughty, but oh-so-nice.

“Why’s he coming here? This island is so not him. He’s a Martha’s Vineyard kind of person.”

“He’s opening a spa. And: he wants you to paint chandeliers! He was here last month; we ran into each other at the Bamboozled Bar. I invited him for dinner, and he went crazy over the chandelier you made me, and said he wants to commission a series of them for Alba Latina. That’s the name of his spa, which sounds like it’s going to be amazing. And such a great opportunity for you!” She rubs her chest triumphantly. “Am I not the best? You’ll see, soon you’ll be famous. Movie stars, rock stars—they’ll all want your stuff in their houses!”

Hmmm… Let’s not get completely carried away here. “How was Kevin? Did you tell him about Richard and me?”

“Of course! He was really sorry. Oh, he’s such a nice, genuine guy! Pity you didn’t marry him.”

I’ve heard this before. In fact, I’ve even wondered about this before.

“Anyway, he said he was dying to see you and hoping to be here when you arrived, but something came up.”

“I can imagine,” I chuckle. “One particular area of his anatomy tends to come up quite regularly.”

“Gemma! Still, such a one-track mind! Anyway, he had to fly back to California to take care of business.”

“Is he still hot?” I ask, as she rummages through a pile of garbage on the floor and extricates a grubby cassette.

“He is absolutely calientissimo,” she laughs.

“As hot as Emilio?”

“Come on. He’s much older! He’s got more squishy bits. But I think he’s way hotter than Emilio, who’s so perfect he’s almost—I don’t know—plastic.”

“Plastic? He is not!”

“Whatever. Anyway, Kevin wants to give you some work.” Then she punches the old cassette into the tape deck.

We chug home in the company of Ricky Martin.

Emilio Caliente, eat your heart out.

