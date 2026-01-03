✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Upgrade to paid

Dearest Readers, for the next few months, in addition to our Empress Questionnaires, we’re going to be serializing the following midlife rom-com by Francesca Bosssert. Please enjoy!

Chapter One

It’s not. It can’t be. It bloody well can’t be! Oh my goodness—it is! It’s Emilio Caliente! Why is someone like him sitting next to someone like me? Why on earth is he in Economy? He should be up front, behind the curtain, hidden away in First Class. Why now? Why him? Why me?

Without so much as a glance in my direction, he’s managed to short-circuit weeks of positive affirmations. Hiding behind my hair, I clench my fists, shut my eyes, and silently recite, ‘My name is Gemma. I’m a beautiful, intelligent, newly single woman, and I’m moving to Ibiza and taking control of my life.’

Yeah, right. What a joke. I’m fidgeting, I’m finger-combing my hair, smoothing my eyebrows, and wishing I’d retouched my makeup before boarding.

Can’t he go away for a few minutes and come back when I’ve had time to pull myself together? Planes should have an emergency hatch with a twisty staircase from the passenger area down into the hold, so you can get to your suitcase, grab a change of clothes, a more appropriate pair of shoes, and maybe even a change of underwear. There should be a decent-sized bathroom with pink, soft-toned lighting to flatter your complexion and boost your self-confidence – not that vile fluorescent glare that only emphasizes your enlarged pores, your premature lines, your facial hair. There should be baskets of complimentary upmarket cosmetics, sample freebies of the greatest and latest scientific breakthroughs in moisturisers and makeup. Yes, even on a forty-minute flight from Barcelona to Ibiza. On this flight, especially.

As it is, the toilet has just been vacated by a rotund, sickly-looking man sporting blotchy bum cleavage, so the thought of following in his footsteps isn’t exactly appealing. I rummage through my bag, praying I won’t accidentally pull out a bedraggled tampon instead of a battered lip gloss. I don’t usually look like this. Should I explain to him that, under normal circumstances, I’m quite a babe? I’m usually impeccable! Oh, thank goodness – here’s my lip gloss.

My lips primed, I fumble through the pocket of the seat in front of me, searching for an in-flight magazine, but there isn’t one. So I grab the emergency procedures card and study it with exaggerated interest, then get all flustered again, as though I’ve been caught reading the Special K packet.

What must he be thinking? I’m no first-time flyer; I’m an air-sophisticate! I shake my long brown hair over my face to sneak a sideways glance at el divino – as the women’s glossies call him. Maybe I’ve just imagined the whole thing, and seat 12B is occupied by a lager lout with spots and halitosis.

But no. It’s him – pop music’s Latino superstar – looking a little dishevelled and nowhere near as glamorous as on his album covers, calendars, and posters. However, if the other passengers are fooled by the navy-blue baseball cap, the wraparound sunglasses, and the prickly, golden-chestnut stubble, a connoisseur like me is not. I am the princess of pop music, the FM queen. I know my pop stars.

It may seem sad to be forty years old and still addicted to bubble-gum music. Most people my age have usually wandered into more sophisticated musical spheres by now, or remained faithful to the likes of Céline Dion, Phil Collins, and Sting. Not that I dislike Céline Dion, Phil Collins, or Sting. But when it comes to music, I’ll always be a teenybopper at heart. Boy bands may be passé, but I’m still a sucker for cheesy harmonies and slick, over-choreographed step-step-shrugs.

Crazy as it may sound, my taste in music was one of the irreconcilable differences that destroyed my marriage. I think it was an overdose of step-step-shrugs that finally pushed my husband a step too far. He went and dumped me for an older woman.

Richard left me for Wilhelmina, a peroxided meanie from Munich, whom I only ever saw from a distance, yet whose sense of style made quite an impression: black leather trousers, sequined sweaters featuring cartoon characters, daredevil heels, and a hairstyle presumably influenced by lion tamers in circuses. Interesting choice for a conservative stick-in-the-mud like Richard. They probably have sex while listening to Metallica. ‘Jawohl, mein Schnitzel, das ist SO gut, ja, ja, schneller bitte, schneller!’

Gross.

Well, they’re welcome to it. They can have Metallica and schnitzels, with or without noodles. Screw them. I’m going to Ibiza to get myself a new life. But please God, right now, give me something cool to say to Emilio Caliente. Send me smooth moves, oodles of charm, irresistibly flickety hair.

I try arranging myself a little more attractively, crossing my legs. I’d offer him my best profile, but, sadly, it’s the one against the window. I rub my nose, making sure there’s nothing embarrassing hanging off the end.

He takes off his cap, removes his brown leather sandals (hairy toes, I notice), checks his phone, switches it off, and drops it into the duty-free bag by his feet. He then turns to me, gives me the once-over – let’s-see-what-we-have-here, oh-yes, oh-well, never-mind-then – graces me with a quick smile (Yes! This is good! Initial contact established!), puts his sunglasses back on, and closes his eyes.

So much for contact.

It’s almost nine at night when we take off, the flight having been delayed for nearly two hours. Most of the other passengers are either dozing or flicking through the kind of magazines you buy in airports when you’re bored and need easy distraction. Even I have a copy of No Way! magazine. But now, with Emilio sitting next to me, I’m a little embarrassed to pull it out and have him think I saunter down the superficial side of life.

A flight attendant passes down the aisle with a basket of boiled sweets, and I smile at her smugly, willing her to believe that I’m travelling with Mr Caliente, that we’re a couple. But just as she reaches our row and I lean over to grab something to combat potential gorilla-breath, the plane hits turbulence, and the basket—along with most of its contents—takes flight and lands on Emilio Caliente’s crotch. The flight attendant gasps. I freeze, wide-eyed, but Emilio doesn’t stir. Is he asleep, or is he deliberately ignoring what he thinks is a desperate plea for attention from his moronic, past-her-sell-by-date neighbour? What kind of person doesn’t acknowledge an unfortunate accident? Why can’t he just smile politely, say ‘no harm done’, and offer me a cellophane-wrapped windfall?

It’s now obvious to the flight attendant that we are not an item. She suppresses a giggle and waggles a discreet finger at the multicoloured sweets embellishing Emilio’s khaki-clad, drawstring-secured, rather impressive crotch, wordlessly asking me, “Do we leave them or pick them up?”

I shake my head, utterly mortified. Better to leave them than disturb the sleeping demigod and have him open his eyes to find four unfamiliar hands groping his testicles.

Still grinning, she continues down the aisle, offering the remaining sweets to the other passengers.

I glance at Emilio again. His eyes are still closed. Contact is over and out. Bummer. What will Celeste say when I tell her? Knowing her, she’d have gone straight for the strategically placed sweets and gotten away with it. Celeste makes friends with everyone she meets—a characteristic supposedly linked to her bright pink aura.

To pass the time, I eventually decide to read the latest in celebrity gossip. As I flick through the pages of No Way!, skipping over something about some obscure celebrity’s scandalous fling, I spot a small, unflattering photograph of a scowling Emilio Caliente. Below it, the article reads:

‘Latino heart-throb Emilio Caliente is dangerously low on smiles these days. His latest single, Corazón Loco, barely staggered to number fifty-four before vanishing into chart oblivion – a far cry from the golden-boy magic we’re used to. Rumours are swirling!

‘Sources at Latin Hard Beat say bosses Rodrigo Del Fuego and Alejandro Tampoco are unimpressed with Caliente’s upcoming album, Solo Yo, which he reportedly insisted on producing himself, but the label isn’t buying the DIY vibe. Word is they’ve handed el divino an ultimatum: re-record with Miami hot-shot producer El Gordoncito, or the album dies in a drawer.

‘Is this the beginning of the end for Latin Hard Beat’s love affair with their hip-swivelling superstar? Will Emilio swallow his pride, step into the booth, and let El Gordoncito work his magic? Watch this space!’

“Bastards,” mutters a throaty voice in seat 12B. “They know nothing. It’s crap. Bullshit.”

I turn to look at him. His eyes are still closed, but he’s unwrapping a pink sweet, which he pops between flawless white teeth, flashing an utterly delectable morsel of pink tongue. How come even his tongue is perfect? I thought they airbrushed it pink in his photographs.

I swallow. Come on now, say something, Gemma. Something that will start a decent conversation. What would Celeste say? “I loved Corazón Loco,” I hear myself squeak. A blush spreads from my ears to my chest. Not exactly celestial. More Minnie Mouse on helium.

He smiles, shakes his head. Static glues his dark brown hair to the paper headrest. Then he yawns languidly (cue more pink tongue), runs his fingers through his hair, musses it spiky, pushes his sunglasses onto his head, and looks at me.

His eyes should come with a warning from the Surgeon General: Gazing into Emilio Caliente’s eyes can seriously damage your mental health. They are the colour of warm caramel and edged with long, thick black lashes. Is that the outline of a gold-flecked star etched within the pupil of his right eye? How amazing is that? He looks as though he’s wearing eyeliner, but of course, he isn’t. Is he? His eyes are almond-shaped, giving him a slightly mysterious, naughty look. He does have dark, purplish circles underneath them, and – I notice happily – a couple of blackheads on his nose. But he’s very good-looking. Very. Maybe a little too pretty. Maybe not. On second thought, definitely not.

“I thought it was good, too,” he says, sucking noisily on his sweet. Anyone else making such a noise would give me instant gross-out; I’ve always hated noisy eaters. But Emilio’s sweet-sucking technique is quite mesmerising.

“I’m Emilio,” he says, holding out a hand.

“Gemma,” I reply. And I, Gemma Talbot, shake Emilio Caliente’s hand. He has a nice, firm, manly handshake, not a mushy, wimpy one. And it’s definitely not eyeliner. Now what do I say?

I manage to curb a suicidal urge to lean over, place a hand on his shoulder, and gush, ‘I’m your biggest fan,’ sparing him a mad scramble for the vomit bag.

Say something, Gemma.

“Are you going to Ibiza?”

Duh.

Shit. Ten years from now, he won’t remember me as that cool, interesting woman he enjoyed chatting to on a flight to Ibiza. You know – that truly special person who brightened his darkest hour, then showed him around the island with her fabulous friends. Nope. Had my chance and blew it.

He chuckles. “Actually, I’m stopping over in Ibiza, but I’ll be heading to Formentera in a couple of days.”

Saved by a detail! I could kiss him. In fact, I’d love to smooch him senseless.

“You?” he asks, unwrapping another sweet while my stomach does a series of backflips worthy of circus tumblers.

“Uhm, yes. Ibiza. I’m moving there. To start my own business. I paint. Old chandeliers, not pictures. In bright colours. Well, mostly chandeliers – but old furniture too.” Why does painting chandeliers suddenly sound like a silly, pseudo-artistic thing to do? Still, he’s gazing at me with what I hope isn’t just polite interest, so I blunder on.

“I’m staying with my friend, Celeste. In Santa Agnès. Well, Santa Inés, depending on how you spell it. Or how you pronounce it. In the campo. That’s Spanish for countryside. But you knew that.” Am I excessively happy to meet him, or is it excessively hot in here?

“Where are you coming from?”

Is he just being polite? Why is he asking me stuff?

“Switzerland,” I reply, hoping I sound poised and worldly. “I lived in Geneva with my husband – well, ex-husband. He left me. For an older woman.” I throw in the older just for good measure. To let him know that it’s possible for men to leave bimbos for older women. Not that I’m a bimbo. But I’m older than Emilio. Anything is possible. I want him to know that.

“You don’t look old enough to be married, let alone divorced.” His voice sounds like raw silk. “Sweet?” Selecting a blue one from his crotch, he extends it with a cheeky grin.

What’s going on? Is he flirting with me? Pff! No way.

I’m hot enough to steam up the plane windows.

I take the sweet, which is disgusting – one of those sour banana-type flavours that makes you wonder what the person who invented it was thinking when they boiled it up and had a taste – but I eat it anyway. We’re halfway to Ibiza now, and I need to make conversational progress. I want a phone number. I want to—and now my imagination is off to a rave party—invite him for dinner!

“How old do you think I am?” I ask, all coy and cutesy. This is the zillion-dollar question; if he guesses right, so be it. If he guesses younger, it’s yippedy-skippedy. If he guesses older, it’s up there with natural disasters.

He zooms in, making me squirm beneath my seatbelt. His eyes make my stomach fall into my knickers. I’d like him to study me even more closely. Maybe do a project on me. Even just a small one.

“Mid-thirties? But who cares about age?”

Right answer. Right answer. Right answer. Cliché, but right answer.

“I’m thirty-nine,” I lie. “You?”

He narrows his eyes, his smile wickedly sly. “I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you. Okay, whatever. I’m officially thirty – legally thirty-two.”

This is good. He’s not even ten years younger than me! I’m beginning to relax. He’s pretty easy to talk to, has the cutest dimples in his cheeks, and there’s definitely a star in his eye. Should I mention it? No – he’ll think I’m coming on to him, which I am. Sort of. To be honest, I’m feeling fabulously flirtatious and surprisingly bold.

The fasten your seatbelts sign lights up. I’m running out of time.

“Have you been to Formentera before?” I picture him in a swimsuit against a backdrop of turquoise water and white sand and go gooey in the gusset as the pixels connect and the image downloads. What’s going on? I haven’t felt this lecherous in years. “How are you getting there?” I can’t imagine him on the ferry. And why is he travelling in economy?

“It’s insane, but I don’t have anything planned. I don’t even have any hotel reservations for the next few days. Can you believe that? I mean, Ibiza and Formentera in July?” He shakes his head, rolls his golden-toffee eyes. “I was supposed to fly over with my manager a little later, but things got ugly between us.” He shrugs, shakes his head again. “I just wanted out. Way too much crazy shit. I was lucky to get on this plane. And I’ll be crazy-lucky if I can rent a car.”

Hence, the possibility of giving him a lift! A room? Yeah, right, Gemma! Imagine Emilio Caliente in a tiny, eclectically cluttered old almond-mill conversion with no electricity, way out in the boonies! He probably can’t live without his hairdryer.

But I can’t help myself. “Celeste is picking me up at the airport. We could give you a lift somewhere. Try to find you a hotel.”

He gives me another slow, lazy smile. I feel like an idiot; he’s bound to know loads of people with amazing houses in Ibiza. He probably has a stable full of gorgeous, twenty-five-year-old sun-kissed blondes with tousled hair and salty skin. They’ll be tossing their manes and baring their teeth at each other, squabbling over who gets to pick him up at the airport the second he issues a Mayday signal.

I picture him squashed into the back of Celeste’s battered, filthy, red Deux-Chevaux, bouncing along the dusty camino leading to her little house in the hills. I imagine Celeste bopping to the syncopated electro-beat, torturing the tinny old speakers, babbling away in her usual effervescent manner, her long, honey-blonde, sun-streaked hair whipping around her face. It’s such fun imagery; he really doesn’t know what he’s missing. Shame.

Then, as we land, I hear him say, “Did you mean what you said about that lift?”

Preorder for Galentine's!

Preorder and submit your receipt to hello@empresseditions.net for your official (downloadable) Galentine’s Day Launch Party Kit! 🍾💕👑🎉

👑 About Empress Editions

Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women—the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.

Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Hachette, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.

Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.

Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.

Read real books. Touch real paper.

Find yourself again in the pages.