THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Jan 19, 2024

All of this. Such a great essay and thank you for all the recommendations!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Jan 18, 2024

Great piece and advice. I'm doing my part by supporting Funny AF Women since comedy is such a boy's club, even here on the stack.

It's great that women are finally being recognized via legislation. 🙏🏻

I only wish more natural alternatives to HRT's were available. That said, thoroughly researched too! Personally, I can't take HRT's since I had BCancer and was estrogen positive.

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