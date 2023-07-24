🎄🎁 It's Christmas in July at Winona!🎁🎄
Dedicated Email: 25% Off Merry Relief for Empress Readers!🎁
It's the most wonderful time of the year…
to start bioidentical HRT for menopause symptom relief! Get 25% off your first treatment plan at Winona with code: XMASJULY25
Yes, that’s 25% off Ho-ho-hormones!🎅😂
But hurry, this offer is only valid from July 24-28th.
Yours in Grandeur,
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.