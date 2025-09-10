Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
In conversation with Alisa Kennedy Jones
A recording from Alisa Kennedy Jones and Eleanor Anstruther's live video
Sep 10, 2025
The Empress Podcast
Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.Obsessively curating a less hellish peri/menopause one product at a time because who says midlife can be the start of your best life? Podcasts of all posts coming soon because we know how much screen time fatigues your poor Empress eyeballs and would love to give you a simple listening option.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes