In a world filled with Kardashians... Be a Patsy!
On showing up as your authentic, rage-y midlife self & chatting it up!
This week's newsletter is brought to you by our friends at Winona, FDA-approved, doctor-prescribed menopause care for women, backed by science, and shipped directly to your door.
The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our article…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.