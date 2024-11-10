✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Upgrade to paid

In partnership with…

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

Doing better? Strategically dissociating—we’ve been doing a bit of that too!



Just a reminder that our Grief Cafe is happening tonight at 7:30 PM CST. We’ll be gathering in a warm, open space led by dear friend Dr. Heather Bartos and grief doula and thanatologist Dina Bell-Laroche, an author and speaker who brings her deep wisdom and compassion to guide us through whatever emotions are arising.

Share

Dina uses music, poetry, and ceremonial objects to help folks feel more grounded, connected, and supported during these chaotic times. It’s a safe space for midlife women to reflect and heal together.

Dina (Left) | Dr. B (Right)

To join the Post-election Grief Cafe on Sunday night - Nov. 10th, at 7:30 pm (CST), just click below at the appointed time and we’ll see you there:

Join the Grief Cafe

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

For more info on the Empress Book Club, its mission, and how it works, click here.