Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

Exhausted to the bone? Mad as hell? Still processing with sheet cake and sad songs?

To think that we could openly welcome someone convicted of sexual assault and 34 felonies, who is in debt to the tune of half a billion dollars, owned by MBS, Putin, and God only knows who else, who has been deemed the greatest threat to national security in the history of America, BACK into the most powerful office in the land seems such a profound betrayal after so much previous chaos—it’s a fate foul enough to ignite fury beyond fury.

With many in our community expressing so much sorrow and worry over issues like healthcare and women’s bodily autonomy, we had a thought. First, go cry, take a nap, maybe a walk in the park, binge something mindless, and then if you’d like a safe space to process your angst and grief over the election—we’re happy to step up and host that.

Join us, along with Dr. Heather Bartos and renowned Grief Doula and author,

of

, for a

where midlife women will come together in a warm, welcoming space to process and talk through their collective anxieties, fears, and concerns with each other—facilitated by a compassionate, resourceful, gifted grief counselor and coach. Right now, community is more important than ever for women of all generations—but especially midlife women as we had real skin in this game. It smarts. So, feel free to drop in and connect.

Dina (Left) | Dr. B (Right)

To join the Post-election Grief Cafe on Sunday night - Nov. 10th, at 7:30 pm (CST), just click below at the appointed time and we’ll see you there:

Join the Grief Cafe

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

