THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
1d

Done and done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Petra Khashoggi's avatar
Petra Khashoggi
14h

Calendar marked and book preordered. Looking forward to both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alisa Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture