Fellow Empresses,

Mark your calendars for a special event next Sunday, August 24th, from 5:00–6:15 pm EDT, as our author, Kimberly Warner, will be joining Health Story Collaborative for an unforgettable virtual salon… Healing Story Session: Finding Unconditional Peace.

During this gathering, Kimberly will read a short adapted excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Unfixed: A Memoir of Family, Mystery, and the Currents That Carry You Home (Empress Editions, October 14, 2025). She’ll also share reflections on the journey that shaped it—grief, discovery, and the mysterious wisdom of the body.

Even more meaningful, she’ll be joined by her longtime healer, Dr. Edyth Vickers, a deeply respected naturopath and acupuncturist in the Pacific Northwest. Their conversation will offer a rare glimpse into the power of patient–practitioner relationships, and how healing can become a shared practice in resilience, curiosity, and grace.

This promises to be an intimate, profound conversation about what it means to live—really live—inside the mysteries of our bodies, in relationship with others and with ourselves. We’d be so grateful to have you there.

And if you’d like to carry Kimberly’s words with you, you can preorder your signed copy of Unfixed directly from Empress Editions today.

Yours in grandeur & deep sh*t,

