THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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shannon kennedy's avatar
shannon kennedy
4d

"Men are rubbish at leading!" I absolutely love listening to you. Your passion, knowledge and inspiration is exactly what we all need. I think you are a synarchist not anarchist. "Shared sovereignty. A way of organizing ourselves where power is exercised collaboratively by all the players—" Anarchy is when power forgets wisdom and patriarchy mistakes control for leadership.

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

Eleanor is such a brilliant force in this world. It’s thrilling to see this book launch into the world with the reception she deserves!

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