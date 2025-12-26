✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Fellow Empresses, Merry Everything! How’s the Queendom holding up?

The holidays are tricky—they ask us to pause in the middle of ambition, grief, caretaking, creation, and still calendar in the chaos and notice what’s actually holding us up. Presence. Community. The quiet knowing that we don’t have to hustle our way into meaning.

As we look toward Empress 2026, our north star is steady and a little feral:

to tell women’s stories that leave you feeling hopeful and like a f*cking queen every time you close one of our books. To rewrite women’s narratives—on a personal agency level, a cultural level, and yes, an Akashic-record, ontological-fences level. Let’s swing, ladies. There’s no crying in baseball.

That means continuing to insist on authentic representation in new technologies like AI—because nothing about us, without us. It means honoring women’s lived wisdom in systems that are being built right now, not retrofitted later.

It also means growth—with intention:

More books (because obviously).

Empress retreats —places to think, write, rest, and remember who you are. We’re polling top destinations for 2026: Loading... OK, we know you’re all probably going to pick France, but we’re also trying to suss out affordable-ish retreats that can be held Thu-Sun, where we can create the same kind of magic we all felt in NYC on Kim’s book tour and give writers the kind of pragmatic lift-off and/or reignition for whatever they’re working on—and then take that magic home. So, maybe besides France? Would a witchy weekend of writing in the hill country outside Austin work with some BBQ and amazing music thrown in? Or do you long for the sea? Tell us, we’ve got the salons planned.

Hybrid publishing pathways—because if Empress doesn’t have the bandwidth for a project, you should still be able to go to market with integrity through our distribution channels. Doors stay open.

We’re holding space for the truth many of us live inside: intellectual, entrepreneurial, and artistic ambition alongside caretaking, aging parents, tender bodies, and finite energy. The divine order of things doesn’t cancel your ambition—it refines it. Your innate wisdom already knows the pace.

Join Us (Yes, You)

We’re gathering Beta Club readers for two upcoming projects:

And because words sometimes need a soundtrack, we’re lighting the room with a nod to an Empress of song, folk artist Bebe Stockwell. Her FAB holiday track has been on repeat here lately—rebelliously soft, true, and full of grace:

🎶 Give it a listen and let it hold you for a minute.

Finally—yes, the merch. Because boundaries are holy, rage can be sacred-chic, and reminders often help:

The Official Empress Boundaries Cap

The Good Witch Sweatshirt (hey, role models matter)

The Rallying Cry Hoodie: Make F*cking Way

The Unfixed “Go to Hell With All Your Perfection” Official Tour Cap

It’s all in our store.

We’ll sign off the way we hope to live in 2026—with goodness, with courage, and with each other held gently in the light.

Here’s to presence.

Here’s to queens.

Here’s to the work we’ve been avoiding—because it turns out it’s the real magic.

🎄👑✨

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo—amnesty appreciated.

👑 About Empress Editions

Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women—the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.

Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Hachette, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.

Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.

Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.

Read real books. Touch real paper.

Find yourself again in the pages.