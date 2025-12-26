👑✨ Empress 2026: The Magic You Seek is in the Work You Avoid✨🎄 👑
And sometimes that “work” is simply being here. With yourself. With each other.
✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.
Fellow Empresses, Merry Everything! How’s the Queendom holding up?
The holidays are tricky—they ask us to pause in the middle of ambition, grief, caretaking, creation, and still calendar in the chaos and notice what’s actually holding us up. Presence. Community. The quiet knowing that we don’t have to hustle our way into meaning.
As we look toward Empress 2026, our north star is steady and a little feral:
to tell women’s stories that leave you feeling hopeful and like a f*cking queen every time you close one of our books. To rewrite women’s narratives—on a personal agency level, a cultural level, and yes, an Akashic-record, ontological-fences level. Let’s swing, ladies. There’s no crying in baseball.
That means continuing to insist on authentic representation in new technologies like AI—because nothing about us, without us. It means honoring women’s lived wisdom in systems that are being built right now, not retrofitted later.
It also means growth—with intention:
More books (because obviously).
Empress retreats—places to think, write, rest, and remember who you are. We’re polling top destinations for 2026:
OK, we know you’re all probably going to pick France, but we’re also trying to suss out affordable-ish retreats that can be held Thu-Sun, where we can create the same kind of magic we all felt in NYC on Kim’s book tour and give writers the kind of pragmatic lift-off and/or reignition for whatever they’re working on—and then take that magic home. So, maybe besides France? Would a witchy weekend of writing in the hill country outside Austin work with some BBQ and amazing music thrown in? Or do you long for the sea? Tell us, we’ve got the salons planned.
Hybrid publishing pathways—because if Empress doesn’t have the bandwidth for a project, you should still be able to go to market with integrity through our distribution channels. Doors stay open.
We’re holding space for the truth many of us live inside: intellectual, entrepreneurial, and artistic ambition alongside caretaking, aging parents, tender bodies, and finite energy. The divine order of things doesn’t cancel your ambition—it refines it. Your innate wisdom already knows the pace.
Join Us (Yes, You)
We’re gathering Beta Club readers for two upcoming projects:
The Cabernet Club by Margie Zable Fisher —eGalleys are ready for readers who want to be part of shaping the launch of this warm, witty Publishers Weekly Editor’s Pick tale of reinvention and friendship.
Email us at hello@empresseditions.net with “Cabernet Club” in the subject line, and we will get you started!
Then there’s also Just Like A Movie by Francesca Bossert—a delightful rom-com that will serialize weekly on The Empress for a dedicated beta group ready to offer thoughtful, steady feedback. Here’s the skinny on this one: She’s newly divorced, moving to Ibiza to start over… and accidentally sits next to one of the most famous pop stars in the world. What happens next is awkward, electric, wildly inappropriate—and absolutely not how real life is supposed to go. To join this beta group, simply email us at hello@empresseditions.net with “JLAM” in the subject line. A cover sketch… not the final.
What else is going on in our world? Quickies by Heather Bartos has just gone into its third printing. And the audiobook SLAPS!
We’ve got a wicked-funny Empress Questionnaire from Good Humor by CK Steefel coming up and… (drum roll, please!)
Eleanor Anstruther’s Fallout just won Editor’s Pick from Publishers Weekly. We couldn’t be prouder! It’s a RAD book. Just watching her work with Molly on the edits was a feat to behold. So many amazing choices and risks. Huzzah!
Kimberly Warner spoke to Fran Gardner of The Oregon Arts Watch and to CBS in Portland about her bestselling memoir Unfixed. If you’re a fan of Cheryl Strayed or Dani Shapiro, Unfixed is a must-read this holiday season.
And because words sometimes need a soundtrack, we’re lighting the room with a nod to an Empress of song, folk artist Bebe Stockwell. Her FAB holiday track has been on repeat here lately—rebelliously soft, true, and full of grace:
🎶 Give it a listen and let it hold you for a minute.
Finally—yes, the merch. Because boundaries are holy, rage can be sacred-chic, and reminders often help:
The Official Empress Boundaries Cap
The Good Witch Sweatshirt (hey, role models matter)
The Rallying Cry Hoodie: Make F*cking Way
The Unfixed “Go to Hell With All Your Perfection” Official Tour Cap
It’s all in our store.
We’ll sign off the way we hope to live in 2026—with goodness, with courage, and with each other held gently in the light.
Here’s to presence.
Here’s to queens.
Here’s to the work we’ve been avoiding—because it turns out it’s the real magic.
🎄👑✨
Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,
PS - I am a human typo—amnesty appreciated.
👑 About Empress Editions
Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women—the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.
Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Hachette, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.
Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.
Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.
Read real books. Touch real paper.
Find yourself again in the pages.
Wow! I’m honored to be mentioned and pictured in this post!! Congrats to your flock of Empresses, Queens of 2026!
I LOVE the writing retreat idea! I chose ME for its beauty and proximity but I must say NM is a very spiritual place. We may contact some great writing Empress spirits from Austin to Ephron.
My daughter had her bachelorette weekend there and one of her friends communed with a fly. It’s that sacred.
You’re doing such great stuff! I can’t wait for Eleanor’s book as I didn’t manage to read it all when it was serialised. And I just finished Unfixed. Brilliant and fascinating memoir that is so beautifully written.