Fellow Empresses, How are you?

A few months back, we did a thing. And let me tell you—it was SO COOL. Allow me to set the scene...

It’s late on a Saturday morning. Our little Zoom squares light up one by one, with the usual suspects: coffee cups, tea mugs, and the occasional avocado toast lurking just out of frame. It’s a small group today, but a special one, because we’re joined by Kirsten Miller. Yes, that

—bestselling author of

, which, fun fact, is being adapted into a limited series.

The Change

If you haven’t read The Change yet, drop everything and get your hands on it. It’s a thrilling mashup of The Witches of Eastwick and Big Little Lies, with a splash of magical realism. Picture this: a heroine who can hear the cries of the unjustly deceased, another whose hormonal “heat” is practically a weapon, and a third with a green thumb and a knack for dishing out poetic justice. It’s twisty, grounded, and, well, let’s just say... vines. Lots of tangled, metaphorical vines.

So there we were, chatting with Kirsten about what inspired her to write the book. She spoke about her rage—at inequities, at the unique struggles women face—and somewhere along the way, the conversation took a turn. I’m not sure when or how it happened, but suddenly, we weren’t just talking about her novel anymore.

We were talking about real life.

The three women in The Change face isolation, invisibility, and midlife reckonings. Two have lost their jobs, and one is a widow. It got us thinking about the challenges women face in their 50s and beyond. I found myself saying, “It’s wild, isn’t it? The country’s at a record-low 3.4% unemployment rate, but for women over 50, it jumps to 13%.”

And it got worse: “Women were 80% more likely to be impoverished in retirement.”

That statistic hung in the air like a storm cloud. We talked about how it stems from a lifetime of inequality: the pregnancy penalty, the pay gap, the glass ceiling, rampant ageism, inadequate healthcare, and the simple fact that women live 8 to 10 years longer than men.

That’s when Kirsten said something that stuck with me:

“We all have to hire each other.”

By the time we said our goodbyes, her words were looping in my brain. We need to hire each other.

Later, as I walked through the park, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. What if we all—not just a handful of us, but millions—pledged to support midlife women? To buy their art, read their writing, hire their services, hop into their Lyfts? Could we shift the tide?

The thought kept circling back to writing, though. Specifically, the way gatekeepers in publishing and media stifle midlife voices and stories. An idea began to take root.

Then the election happened, and despair settled in. That’s when I knew: it was time to turn this idea into action.

Introducing Empress Editions: A Publishing Revolution for Midlife Women, by Midlife Women

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Empress Editions, an innovative indie press dedicated to amplifying the voices of midlife women and transforming the publishing landscape. With a vision born from bold ideas and shaped by global insights—from paper to fulfillment—we’re setting out to rewrite the rules of publishing and storytelling for midlife audiences.

Why Empress Editions?

It’s simple. Traditional publishing often sidelines midlife voices and stories, and even when they’re featured, the financial model is overwhelmingly stacked against authors. Most publishers claim 85-90% of a book’s revenue, leaving authors with just a small fraction. At Empress Editions, we’re flipping that script. We believe authors deserve the bulk of the earnings for their creativity and hard work.

Our mission is clear: to champion diverse, authentic, and unapologetically bold midlife voices while ensuring authors are generously rewarded.

A Powerful Debut

We’re ecstatic to unveil our first release, Quickies, by the brilliant Dr. Heather Bartos, MD. A leading voice on women’s health and named one of the nation’s top menopause experts by Maria Shriver and Oprah, Dr. Bartos delivers a book that’s as empowering as it is playful.

Playful. Honest. Cheeky.

Actionable advice to make midlife your sexiest chapter yet.

This is more than a book; it’s the ultimate permission slip for midlife women ready to reclaim their intimacy and confidence.

Our Vision for the Future

In our first year, we’ll publish six incredible books—three nonfiction and three fiction—featuring the voices of midlife women. Our nonfiction focuses on self-help and memoir, while our fiction lineup celebrates romance and its many sub-genres. Why romance? Because midlife deserves love stories that reflect its richness, diversity, and passion.

From steamy, authentic tales to actionable guides, Empress Editions will challenge stereotypes and celebrate the messy, magical middle of life.

The Empress Age Movement

Empress Editions is part of a larger movement inspired by The Empress, a newsletter that reaches over two million readers. It’s a space that redefines midlife as The Empress Age, a vibrant and generative phase between “mother” and “crone.” Now, we’re bringing that energy to publishing with timeless, minimalist design and a commitment to sustainability.

Join Us on This Journey

The waitlist is now open for Quickies! Be among the first to receive:

An autographed copy of Quickies

A VIP Empress Editions gift basket worth $500

Midlife isn’t the end of the story—it’s where it gets truly exciting. Together, let’s write a new narrative.

Get on the list today and be part of the Empress Editions revolution. Because midlife women deserve more than just a seat at the table—they deserve to own the whole damn castle.

Lastly, if you want to support us now—here’s yet another way. Get one of our Official Women’s Founder Tees that says “Make f*cking way” on the front (with a cute little crowny thing) and our Empress Editions logo on the back, and post a snap of yourself wearing it with a link to this story. It makes a swell gift and we’d be ever so grateful.

Available in eight bold colors.

