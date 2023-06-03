Fellow Empresses,

How the hell are you?

This week, we bring you a fun one—also available on Scary Mommy.

Welcome to peri/menopause. Let’s not mince words here: it sucks. So why not kick things off with a little celebration? A bit of merriment, a few storied rituals, and some quality gifting. After all, we celebrate weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, gra…