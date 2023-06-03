Celebrating Your Empress Age
We celebrate everything else... Even Apple would throw a dazzling launch event for this type of all-systems update. Why not throw in some quality gifting & debauch?
Fellow Empresses,
How the hell are you?
This week, we bring you a fun one—also available on Scary Mommy.
Welcome to peri/menopause. Let’s not mince words here: it sucks. So why not kick things off with a little celebration? A bit of merriment, a few storied rituals, and some quality gifting. After all, we celebrate weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, gra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.