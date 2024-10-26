✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

This week’s Empress is presented by:

Credit: R. Keller. When the work is its own reward.

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

Still aglow from all the attention being lavished on midlife women?

Not just because it’s World Menopause Awareness Month, but also because society is finally figuring out that WE, as a vast and varied cohort, are a significant creative, economic, and political force to be reckoned with. Huzzah!

When I first met Susan Campbell, the founder of Phosis Skincare for peri/menopausal women, I felt an immediate kinship with her over this idea that whatever work I undertook at this point in my life needed to be purpose-driven. Indeed, for both of us, the work needed to be its own reward. For Susan, this idea stemmed from her remarkable hobby as an avid beekeeper.

So, when she and I were talking the other day about her upcoming Metamorphosis Monday Live with Dr. Heather Bartos, it came as no surprise to find that “the humble bee” functioned as the organizing principle for much of her thinking around midlife, the work of being a female founder, and the journey of bringing a product to market.

For Susan, bees offer us an invaluable lesson for thriving in midlife: for a bee, the process itself is the true reward.

It’s a truism that many of us have heard before, but often forget in daily life. For Campbell, the bee as a theme connects a number of dots:

1. Discovering your unique hormone balance and rhythms during peri/menopause—whether through HRT, bee pollen, or other non-hormonal approaches—can be transformative. Reclaiming a sense of agency over your body during this process can feel significantly life-changing. For so many of us, menopause may be the first time we haven’t been at war with our hormones since age twelve.

2. Breathwork, much like watching the steady hum of a beehive, is its own soothing ritual. As an intervention for anxiety or moments when one feels triggered, Susan also thinks of it as the “stop, drop, and roll” for calming the fires of one’s nervous system during menopause. By learning practical techniques, you can find relief and regain balance, no matter which peri/menopausal symptoms or situations arise.

3. Just as a bee pollinates a flower, launching Phosis needed to be its own meaningful journey, enriching Susan’s life with a new narrative as she embraced a significant career pivot for the second half of her life. For Susan, this evolution has been nothing short of empowering—because it’s been driven by curiosity and empathy with the work often being its own reward.

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at life as a female founder on October 28 at 7:30 PM CDT. Hosted by Dr. Heather Bartos—named a top five menopause specialist in the nation by Maria Shriver & Oprah!

All participants will enjoy:

✨ FREE Phosis skincare products for every attendee

COME for the Products! STAY for the Wisdom!

✨ An interactive Q&A salon with Susan

✨ A FREE month membership in The Menopause Mothership

✨ Exclusive bonus content

Register Now!

Grab your favorite mock/cocktail and join us for this cozy sitdown about slow self-care, radical reinvention, and savoring the process!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

ps - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

Here are some lovely things readers have said recently about this newsletter:

“One of Substack’s funniest voices on midlife, menopause, and showing up for yourself.”

“It's so refreshing to read inspiring, longer-form deep dives after years of swimming in seas of short-form social media.”

“Alisa always brings something extraordinary as a writer and it's forever enlightening to peek into her midlife brain.”

I’d love to see you as part of the community — and I hope you enjoy these pieces above about midlife love, agency, and believing in yourself.