THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
3d

Pre-ordered ❤️And what a fun tour it will be!

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Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
3d

I got the 1st teaser. Can't wait to see this little gem arrive at my doorstep! Full disclosure I decided not to spoil anything more so didn't read this chapter. Eek! Excited!

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