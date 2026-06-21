✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

RVUs are Relative Value Units, i.e, “How much value you add or are worth.”

Haven’t we all held our careers like they were sad, old heirlooms at some point? It’s rough… and scary. On average, women’s wages decrease 18% between the ages of 45 and 65 (BLS) and half of all unemployed women over 50 are considered “long-term unemployed”—meaning they are out of work for 27 weeks or more.

If you'd like to see what happens when women hit midlife and everything really starts getting interesting, Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause by Heather J Robertson arrives October 6th and is available for pre-order now.

Pre-order Now!

Available everywhere October 6, 2026

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause : Live!

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause: Live! is a first-of-its-kind touring experience that blends live storytelling, comedy, wellness, expert conversations, and community into one unforgettable night.

Hosted at Hilton properties and select partner venues nationwide, the series invites women to gather, laugh, learn, connect, discover products, engage with experts, and celebrate the possibilities that emerge in midlife.

Because menopause may bring us together—but friendship, reinvention, and the promise of what’s next keep us talking long after the evening ends.

Dates: Boston:10/9, NYC:10/10, LA:10/16, SF:10/17, Chicago:10/24.

Stay tuned for ticket details!

And Finally… A Goodreads Giveaway!

Enter our Goodreads Giveaway! For the next week, we’re giving away ten first edition print galleys with signed bookplates, and a chance to have your name featured in Heather’s next novel!

Enter Goodreads Giveaway!

We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

Here are some lovely things readers have said recently about this newsletter:

“One of Substack’s funniest voices on midlife, menopause, and showing up for yourself.”

“It's so refreshing to read inspiring, longer-form deep dives after years of swimming in seas of short-form social media.”

“Alisa always brings something extraordinary as a writer and it's forever enlightening to peek into her midlife brain.”

I’d love to see you as part of the community — and I hope you enjoy these pieces above about midlife love, agency, and believing in yourself.