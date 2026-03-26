THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
3h

So thrilled about this launch. And Elissa’s forward + the Didion Dinners are…chef’s kiss!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
10h

I'm waiting for my copy--as a deep reader of all of Didion's work. _The Year of Magical Thinking_ I've returned to more times than I can count-- a love story that never mentions the word love, that quotes Eliot without attribution near the close, and then after a devastating personal loss, and the same night I read _Blue Notes_, I was scanning Netflix and found the documentary _The Center Will Not Hold_ , the title from Yeats' poem "The Second Coming" ('the center cannot hold'). Before Didion died, I saw her speak at The Folger in DC while I still lived there -- she was so thin as to be barely there, but her voice was strong like the depth of here work. This book I know I'll love when it arrives and I know that it will honor her in new ways that I'm waiting to learn.

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