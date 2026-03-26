✨ An Empress Excerpt: Come to Dinner, a Life of Food and Friendship with Joan Didion ✨🍸
By Sara Davidson with a Fabulous Foreword by the Award-winning Elissa Altman
✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.
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First, to all Didion fans on Substack, Empress Editions is going to being hosting a series of Substack Live Didion Dinners where people gather together IRL on 4/19 for an evening to talk about their favorite Didion works, do readings and celebrate our Lady of Perpetual Cool—similar to how we did with Kimberly Warner’s Unfixed launch. Elissa Altman and I will be hosting a Substack Live celebration from the East Coast (More details to follow).
If you would like to host a Substack Live Didion Dinner with us, just reach out to hello@empresseditions.net and we’ll get you on the roster. Now, onto the book!
To be continued . . .
Where readers can order:
Your local indie bookstore, of course.
We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt.
Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,
PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.
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So thrilled about this launch. And Elissa’s forward + the Didion Dinners are…chef’s kiss!
I'm waiting for my copy--as a deep reader of all of Didion's work. _The Year of Magical Thinking_ I've returned to more times than I can count-- a love story that never mentions the word love, that quotes Eliot without attribution near the close, and then after a devastating personal loss, and the same night I read _Blue Notes_, I was scanning Netflix and found the documentary _The Center Will Not Hold_ , the title from Yeats' poem "The Second Coming" ('the center cannot hold'). Before Didion died, I saw her speak at The Folger in DC while I still lived there -- she was so thin as to be barely there, but her voice was strong like the depth of here work. This book I know I'll love when it arrives and I know that it will honor her in new ways that I'm waiting to learn.