✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

Over the next few months, you’ll be seeing all of our authors featured here, so watch this space for preorders and giveaways.

First, to all Didion fans on Substack, Empress Editions is going to being hosting a series of Substack Live Didion Dinners where people gather together IRL on 4/19 for an evening to talk about their favorite Didion works, do readings and celebrate our Lady of Perpetual Cool—similar to how we did with Kimberly Warner’s Unfixed launch. Elissa Altman and I will be hosting a Substack Live celebration from the East Coast (More details to follow).

If you would like to host a Substack Live Didion Dinner with us, just reach out to hello@empresseditions.net and we’ll get you on the roster. Now, onto the book!

L-R Elissa Altman, the BOOK, and the author Sara Davidson

To be continued . . .

Original Endpapers based on Joan’s dress by Team Empress

Where readers can order:

Your local indie bookstore, of course.

Bookshop.org

Uk.Bookshop.org

Amazon

We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

Here are some lovely things readers have said recently about this newsletter:

“One of Substack’s funniest voices on midlife, menopause, and showing up for yourself.”

“It's so refreshing to read inspiring, longer-form deep dives after years of swimming in seas of short-form social media.”

“Alisa always brings something extraordinary as a writer and it's forever enlightening to peek into her midlife brain.”

I’d love to see you as part of the community — and I hope you enjoy these pieces above about midlife love, agency, and believing in yourself.