THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Marla Miller's avatar
Marla Miller
2h

I'm a Boomer. We were supposed to be enlightened; the first generation college bound, etc.-my generation produced first wave of female MDs and JD's and yet? We did not discuss menopause....IMO, we ran from it....after all, we were special, weren't we? So how could aging apply to us? I wrote 'SweetSpot: Now and Then' about this passage my protagonist faced with equal amounts of fear and wonder....tough time, midlife is...also exciting time, a passionate time...I could go on...:) I'm enjoying this read....younger women are now doing what my generation didn't-writing/talking about menopause and all the complexities and hilarities it brings...

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2 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
Marla Miller's avatar
Marla Miller
2h

so sorry there's a paywall here....I'm a reader of this kind of content..& my comments are often liked...a lot....but I can't pay everyone here to comment on their prose....but it sounds like a fun read about that time of life I wrote my novel about...a midlife woman at a crossroads....

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5 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
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