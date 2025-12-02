✨ A vibrant space for midlife women, The Empress now reaches over two million readers through our networks of networks. ✨ From bestselling author Alisa Kennedy Jones. ✨ If you enjoy content about midlife, humor, and agency, I’d love to welcome you as part of our community. ✨ For only $50/year ($4.17 a month!) or $5/month, you’ll gain access to all my articles, Monday columns, book clubs, and virtual events.

From the new book by Soraya Chemaly.

Fellow Empresses, How are you?

Welcome back from the glorious, chaotic swirl of Thanksgiving—travel, family dynamics, emotional cross-training, and whatever version of stuffing your relatives insist is “traditional.” If you’re decompressing under a blanket with a mug the size of your head, please know: you’re in excellent company.

This week, as the world exhales, I found myself reaching for Soraya Chemaly’s new book, and wow—she has done it again. The author of Rage Becomes Her reminds us with startling clarity that women’s anger is not only justified, but it’s also a tool—a source of intelligence, a compass for injustice, a spark that ignites entire movements.

We’ve been trained to resist our rage or punished for expressing it, yet so many of the world’s most remarkable achievements began with a woman thinking, Absolutely not. Soraya argues that our anger, when approached with conscious intention, is a vital instrument of change. And the way society diminishes it? That’s just another cunning mechanism for keeping our power in check—one we are no longer abiding.

In All We Want Is Everything, Soraya Chemaly delivers a fearless, incisive manifesto on how male supremacy shapes—and distorts—our daily lives, our relationships, and our democracy, and you have to dismantle that before you can ever expect justice and meaningful change. She sums it up best here:

Her new book feels especially relevant to Gen X women, and deeply relevant to my own presentation today, where I’ll be standing in front of 140 white, heterosexual, cisgender men over 40 in my heels, talking about why we matter.

About how relevant midlife women’s voices and stories continue to be in the current publishing, media, and personal care sectors.

And they will look at me like my hair is on fire. And I’ll even do the math for them, and still—still—they will only want to buy books about… golf.

This is what happens when a narrative void exists: the patriarchy (or any ‘archy, really) tends to rush in to fill the blank space with its preferred story. But here’s the revolution of midlife:

You finally gain the clarity, courage, and sheer life force to say:

Hold up.

This is our story.

This is what success means to us.

This is what’s working for us…

Not influencing?

And yes, it may create a roomful of Willy Lomans blinking into their briefcases, but that is not our problem. That is the cost of truth reclaiming the microphone.

And even though we’re outperforming our competitors by fourfold, we still get the shaft from the investment community—they do not see us, and it is a travesty.

Somewhere along the way, as we were launching Empress Editions—doing the creative, strategic, deeply intellectual work of building a publishing house—we were referred to as influencers. Influencers! As if any of us has ever owned a ring light or been within a mile of a glam squad.

We’re not influencing.

We’re authoring.

We’re building the body of literature that should have existed for us all along.

And these… we thrive on diverse titles from upmarket fiction to prescriptive nonfiction, to rom-com murder mysteries to untold biographies of literary icons.

And if I’m thinking about what’s working in MY midlife right now? It’s these things (Because La-dee-da, Alph-Bros, might as well step up and influence! 😂):

Sleep has been a rumor at our house since 1997. It is my Moby Dick, and I am its delusional Ahab. But Pamela DeRose and Julie Fedeli recently turned me on to these little doo-dads from Hello, Again , and they are unreal. You will have the deepest, best sleep of your life. The one silly side effect that I noticed, and which I can totally live with, is that you wake up smelling faintly of mint-chip ice cream. Who doesn’t want this? A full night of dreamless sleep followed by ice cream for breakfast. These analog earplugs for $17 block up to 30 decibels of construction noise (and Frenchies). Again, it’s all about sleep. This corduroy cap always raises eyebrows and is available now in our shop. After testing every midlife foundation from Il Makiage to Dior to Lady Gaga’s to Typology to Jones Road to I.T. Cosmetics, this is the only one that doesn’t stink, pill, crackle, cause acne, and, most importantly, make me look Trumpy. Like a dried-out sweet potato. Like a sentient Cheeto. Like a slab of boiled ham. I will never not LOVE this stick from Gucci Westman. It’s like having a professional lighting crew in a little stick—like a light sabre. “Use the Force, Gucch!” The suede Westman Atelier lip is the exact shade, no matter what skin tone you have, to make your espresso-stained choppers appear whiter than a Nancy Meyers kitchen. Because this is not a tryhard lipstick, dear reader. This is a “shut-up-I’m-a-badass” lipstick. Evry underwear. Crazy soft. More affordable than Negative. My new reliable. PHOSIS Luminous oil—just the perfect complement to my retinol vitamin C serum, and important while on the East Coast or drier climates, where you need to winterize your skin. The $9 Extreme retinol + vitamin C serum was an accidental find that I use nightly—and it’s just surreal to wake up with softer skin than I had at 35, but I’ll take it. Every now and then, I like to indulge my woo-woo side and tune into the whole Divine Feminine vibe. Outrageous Openness by Tosha Silver is a playful, wise, and deeply engaging collection of spiritual lessons that explores how the Divine intervenes in our everyday lives—often with humor and perfect timing. This RAD somatic deep sleep meditation, from our equally RAD Empress advisory board member, Rachel Clar is a real gift. Also: bespoke MHT. Look, not everyone’s a candidate, but if you can work with a board-certified menopause specialist, it is worth every penny to feel better. This needs to be fully covered care for every person with an endocrine system. (And if I had listened to my very right mother-in-law, and gone and done a hormone panel—I could have felt better so much sooner. Live and learn.) The gel is MAGIC.

I heard the perfect metaphor from somewhere (brain fog) a few weeks ago:

Estrogen = the ice cream

Progesterone = the cone

Testosterone = the sprinkles

And now, after years—years of my hormones, waging an all-out war against my brain, body, and skin, this delicious, wildly satisfying equilibrium feels like someone finally handed me the map to myself.

Which is, in so many ways, what Soraya’s new book and this moment in midlife are all about:

Retooling the paradigm

Reclaiming our power.

Rebuilding a world with the tools that were always meant for us. Stories.

Wherever you are tonight—unpacking, unwinding, or just breathing—I’m glad you’re here. We are writing a new narrative together.

And in about an hour, when I’m standing in that conference room of golf-loving oldster bros, know this: The Queendom goes with me. 👑✨

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS… Stay tuned later this week. We have a very funny EQ and a health insurance webinar update!

🌊 The Story That Refuses to Stay Still

Between the tour, the global logistics hiccups, and a growing wave of early readers, this book has already made its mark. The women we have connected with because of Unfixed and Empress continue to astound us with their generosity, intelligence, and wit. There are too many to name here, but you know who you are.

Our Creative Director Dave McLaughlin just took home a Publishers Weekly Cover Crush Award, and both Kimberly and Molly Zakoor (her editor) earned Editors’ Picks honors.

Even Kirkus (aka Snarkus) couldn’t help themselves, calling UNFIXED:

“A gripping, often literary memoir that ruminates on life’s unfixable complications.”

For us at Empress, UNFIXED isn’t just a memoir — it’s a movement. It takes the ME in memoir, raises it to the collective WE-moir, and then expands it into something even greater: a cultural artifact about how humanity finds agency inside uncertainty and still thrives. About learning that sometimes, the very thing that breaks you open

👑 About Empress Editions

Empress Editions is an independent publishing house amplifying the voices, vision, and vitality of midlife women — the most powerful untapped movement in publishing.

Founded by Alisa Kennedy Jones and Heather Bartos, with distribution by Simon & Schuster, Empress champions bold storytelling across four imprints — Voices, Vices, Virtues, and Visionaries — spanning memoir, romantasy, literary fiction, and thought leadership.

Our mission? To turn midlife wisdom into cultural capital.

Our method? Pair timeless books with next-generation technology to create immersive, intelligent, deeply human reading experiences.

Read real books. Touch real paper.

Find yourself again in the pages.