THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
4d

For years I avoided pharmaceuticals out of generalized fear, but this summer I revamped my whole person care team to include a menopause specialist and TWO mental health professionals, and the pharma salad I take everyday has utterly changed my life. I sleep like a champion. My brain is clearer. I can drive without panicking. I don't break down at the drop of a hat or feel so low I can't function. Hooray for hormone therapy and anti-anxiety meds. And therapy, of course. 😊

Goddess love you for standing up in front of the bro squad and delivering our message. If things at Empress keep going the way they have for Unfixed's debut, they'll have no choice but to SEE us!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
4d

Super trailers, super messages. With congrats to YOU, to Heather Bartos, to Eleanor Anstruther, to Kimberly Warner! Who needs a publisher who does this? I do! Huzzah! 💝

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture