A Special Honor For The Hardest Working Part of Your Person ✉️ 🏆 ✨
Part 3 of Our Hormones & Hell Series... And the Winner is Vag of Honor
Fellow Empresses,
Let's face it, va-jay-jays put up with a lot.
There's tidal flooding, a variety of foreign objects from tampons to toys to speculums—never mind thongs, there's contact sports (hopefully pleasurable and not too infrequent). There's outright antibiotic warfare, there's childbirth, there's climate change with various ecosystem breakdowns an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE EMPRESS to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.