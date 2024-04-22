The Empress is a newsletter for curious midlife women 🗞. If you love it, why not consider supporting it? For less than a coffee a week, you’ll gain access to all of our articles, our book club, journaling prompts, VIP coaching, and live events. Now, more than ever, we could use your support. To sponsor any number of our newsletters, events, and clubs, simply click here.

Fellow Empresses, How the hell are you?

So, midlife women are often fed a cultural (and clinical) narrative that a waning libido is only natural at our age—you hear it repeated over and over as just something to be expected, weathered, something to be lived with—when we know from all the reported studies it’s healthier to keep blood and oxygen flowing to our respective ladyparts.

No figure from popular culture has been more open and unrepentantly clear about her sexual desires and her inalienable right to pleasure than Sex and the City’s own Samantha Jones. She reveled in it—unabashedly.

The series reflected women as the fully sexual beings they were meant to be, according to

’s

this week (which you should definitely subscribe to if you don’t already), and it (it, being our desire for all the various “sexy sex things”) struck me as a key component of The Empress Archetype and our overall cultural visibility as midlife women.

We need to be Samantha Jonesing the hell out of midlife.

Alors…

Your prompt this week: write/meditate about what gives you all the Samantha Jones feels. What does it for you? Is there a song, a scenario, or a someone?

What do you long to long for? Have things shifted for you in menopause?

For some of us, it’s a dramatic change. 🤍

For me, it was announced over the pharmacy P.A. system.

And sometimes you need a boost, which is why talking to your physician about options like Sildenafil Cream, or other alternatives might be worth exploring. The more we talk… the more we ask… the more culturally visible our desire becomes. This can only be a good thing. Until next time.

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

*By the way, as a disclaimer, I am not a therapist or a physician. I’ve only been to the medical school of me (and talking to women in branding for 29 years), so take all of the above as mere entertainment and not at all as legit medical advice.