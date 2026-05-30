Calling all John Hughes fans! If you’ve ever survived high school by pretending your crush didn’t completely consume your nervous system, See Dot Smile is for you.

Funny, chaotic, painfully relatable, and impossible to stop reading, Meg Oolders’ debut captures the exact moment friendship turns into something much more dangerous.

Today, we’re sharing an exclusive Barnes & Noble excerpt from the novel—super-sized for your summer reading pleasure. I first met Meg Oolders at a book event for Heather J Robertson at LoveStruck Books here in Cambridge, and you know when a voice is so authentic and so already a part of the coven of women who are writing books for Empress—it was just clear, a book like Dot would be a perfect fit for the daughters of the moms who were already simultaneously shopping in LoveStruck for our books and that we could do something amazing together—especially given her voice, her incredible podcast and her oh-so-willing heart.

SEE DOT SMILE

By Meg Oolders

How it Started

It all began with one epic night of first times.

I broke curfew.

I trespassed on private property.

I took off my clothes and swam practically naked with Joshua Jameson.

He’d been my best friend for years. But that night, everything changed.

We held hands.

We almost kissed.

And then: he gave me my first orgasm.

Well … sort of.

The Committee

No one wants to admit they’re part of a clique.

Being cliquey is synonymous with being exclusive, snobby, or just plain mean to people outside your inner circle.

But if on the first day of your senior year you don’t find yourself plopping down at your unofficially reserved (but every knows it’s yours) lunch table, surrounded by the same half dozen people you were sitting with on the last day of your junior year, then you’re either a social outcast or a clique swinger. And no one wants to admit they’re either of those things.

So yeah. I’m in a clique.

“You guys heard about the breakup, right?” Lilliana asks as I find my assigned seat across from her.

Joshua and Ali’s big breakup? Yeah, I heard. From my mother of all people. And I’m okay. I’ve already been through the five stages of grief about it.

Shock. Disbelief. Gratitude. Arousal. Climax.

“Yeah, that sucks.” Kendall shakes his head, like he’s sad, but then carries on like we’re planning a party to celebrate the occasion. “Who do you guys think we’ll get in the divorce?”

Kendall is arguably the leader of our little band of misfits, but only because at 6’5 he towers over the rest of us and has a really deep voice that makes him sound like a much older man. He’s also the star quarterback and sexiest human being to walk the halls of our high school in half a century. He earned himself the nickname Ken Doll freshman year and has never lived it down. The similarities are striking, although I’ve been assured by a trusted source that Kendall is packing considerably more, anatomically speaking, than his plastic comparative. Considerably more.

“It’d better be Jameson,” Tom says, tearing his ham sandwich in half and offering one side to Marcus, who has once again left his lunch at home. “He was here first. Plus, he’s so tiny, he makes the rest of us feel like real men.”

Tom plays football, too, but he’d be labeled ‘nerd’ over ‘jock’ given that he’s number two in our class, second to Lilliana. He’s also super handsome, but in a dark, mysterious, lone wolf kind of way. On more than one occasion I’ve pictured Kendall and Tom dressed as Thor and Loki and had quite a bit of fun with that.

Tom is one half of an intensely committed couple. But no one outside this lunch table knows that, because Tom and Marcus haven’t come out to the world yet. Tom has been out for years, but Marcus is still in. Deep.

“I’m voting for Ali,” Lilliana says.

“What?!” Kendall protests over a mouthful of peanuts.

“Dot and I are already outnumbered. We need another chick to break up the sausage fest.”

“No thanks,” Tom says. “More sausage please.”

Marcus grins over his sandwich and he and Tom exchange one of their adorable, love-starved glances. They’re so desperate to screw each other it’s palpable.

Another sign that your clique is a clique: You’re all currently dating, have dated, or wish you were dating each other. This can be dangerous to group dynamics because break ups happen, and you fall into one of two camps. The who gets our friends in the divorce camp. Example: Joshua and Ali. Or the we’re going to stay friends even though we’ve seen each other naked camp. Case in point: Kendall and Lilliana.

“I want Ali,” Lilliana argues. “She’s tough. No offense, but you guys all suck at keeping annoying people out of my hair. Without Ali, we have no muscle.”

“You’re plenty tough,” Kendall flirts. “And I’ve got your muscle right here.” He wriggles over and bumps hips and shoulders with Lilliana. She rolls her eyes to hide that she’s smiling.

The two of them dated (passionately) for a year and a half. We were all shocked when they broke up last spring; it came out of nowhere. And it hasn’t really changed the way they act around each other, apart from a lack of tongue kissing, boob honking, and ass fondling in the hallways. The chemistry is still there--flickering between them like a Bunsen burner with an endless supply of propane.

“It’s Jameson, or I’m out,” Tom says. “Ali scares the crap out of me. Besides, Josh will never be able to survive the wilderness alone. Who’s he going to hang out with? Other elves?”

A warm flutter in my chest becomes a giggle. I’m imagining Joshua as an elf. But a sexy elf. One that looks lithe and gentle, but has raw, unbridled power in his trim muscles, fire in his chest, nectar on his lips, and music in his slender fingers. And he has the elfish ability to defy the laws of physics in the sack.

“Hey Dot, you gonna weigh in on this?” Kendall asks.

I breathe over the rising heat in my torso and clear my throat. I start to open my mouth, but Lilliana’s voice comes out first. “Dot is on my side on this. Right, Dot?”

I’m afraid to say no, but I could only be on the side that brings Joshua back to me. There is no other side. I don’t want Ali back. She’d only be a reminder of my mistakes. How I handed her the keys to my future freshman year. Since then, I’ve been a bystander to her assault on Joshua’s innocence. An assault I unconsciously authorized and had no power to stop.

Or maybe I did have the power, but I didn’t use it.

And that’s even worse.

“Jameson! Yes!” Tom stands up and high fives Joshua as he approaches the table--alone--for the first time in years. “Let the senior year sausage fest begin.”

Joshua chuckles and takes his usual seat next to Kendall. He meets my eyes and my insides turn to liquid fire. I could never forget how breathtaking he is. His face is burned into the pleasure center of my brain like a rich dessert I once gorged myself sick on for fun. Black-brown hair that begs to be tousled. Forest green eyes, surrounded by an abundance of lashes. A heart-shaped spot under his left eye that looks like a birthmark until you’re close enough to discover it’s really a cluster of tiny peach and tan freckles.

“Tom’s just excited because you make him feel like a real man,” Lilliana says, doing a poor job of hiding her disappointment in the lopsided P to V ratio.

“Aw, that’s sweet,” Joshua grins. “Thanks, Tom.”

Joshua is not a big guy. Next to Kendall he looks like a middle schooler. But he’s a man. A fully grown man. Packaged for convenient handling and transportation.

At 5’4 and three-quarter inches tall, Joshua and I are the exact same height. Growing up, we occasionally passed each other during a growth spurt. I was taller than him in sixth grade. He was taller than me in seventh grade. Then we evened out and stopped growing once we started high school. We haven’t done it in years, but we can actually wear each other’s clothes. Comfortably. I can’t tell you why this is attractive to me.

But it so is.

“Sorry to hear about you and Ali, dude,” Kendall says, putting a massive arm around Joshua which dwarfs him even more. “That sucks.”

“Yeah, it does,” Joshua says. He looks at me with his elf eyes and I smile weakly. To say I’m sorry? No. But smiling to say their breakup is bringing me an immense amount of pleasure? That wouldn’t do.

“Hey...” Kendall pulls Joshua into a gentle headlock and whispers loud enough for everyone to hear, “… at least you’re not a virgin anymore.”

Joshua’s cheeks flush as he squirms out of Kendall’s grip. He’s looking anywhere but at me.

My stomach tightens at his embarrassment, but otherwise I’m numb because this isn’t news. Ali was nice enough to tell me she took Joshua’s virginity after Homecoming last year.

“I thought you’d want to know,” she’d said to me.

I cried for three days straight.

“That leaves you, Dot.” Kendall refocuses his spotlight on me. “Unless you have something important to tell us.”

Kendall’s lack of filter doesn’t rattle me anymore. My long-standing virginity has been a popular subject ever since Kendall decided it was his duty as our friend, and self-proclaimed sex expert, to make sure we all got laid in a timely fashion. The longer I stayed romantically unattached, the less hope he held out that I would break the bonds of my innocence. So, he shifted his focus to making sure I was at least getting turned on and, more importantly, getting off with some regularity. It’s the fact I don’t share the details of my sexploits that has Kendall (and therefore everyone else) believing I’ve never had an orgasm.

This is simply not true. I’ve had hundreds of them. Thousands even.

“I was working with middle schoolers at an arts camp all summer,” I say. “Who exactly would have taken my virginity in that scenario?”

“I bet half those boys wanted to put it in you,” Kendall says. “I would have at their age.”

“Thanks. And gross,” I say.

“What about Jameson?” Tom asks. “He’s single now, why doesn’t he do the honors?”

Filterless Kendall I can handle. But this coming from Tom has my stomach twirling in frenzy.

“Oh my God!” Lilliana groans. “You guys are being so sexist and pigheaded right now. Let Dot get with whoever she wants, whenever she wants. How is this your job or your business?”

“Because we like her,” Kendall says defensively. “And we all took an oath as members of the SDC committee.”

“I never took an oath,” Lilliana says. She meets my eyes to let me know she’s not siding with Kendall on this one.

“But you thought it was funny,” Kendall says, annoyed that she isn’t backing him up.

“I don’t think it’s funny anymore,” she says. “And neither does Dot.”

“What’s not funny anymore?”

Bud’s untimely entrance elicits a barely internalized eyeroll from the committee.

Bud Beaumont. The hybrid-social outcast-clique swinger we never signed up for.

Bud is a big guy. With his blondish hair and blue eyes, he looks like a cherubic toddler who grew into a man overnight and failed to shed his soft, round edges in the process. His lack of fashion sense aside (I think his family might own stock in pastel polos and khakis); Bud’s a really sweet kid.

He’s just awkward as hell.

He drops his enormous backpack on the table next to Marcus, sending a shockwave down the length of it that almost topples Lilliana’s Red Bull. She steadies it with her hand, making no effort to disguise the frustrated growl that escapes her lips.

Bud’s ass hits the seat next. This time everyone keeps a hand on their respective spillables until they’re certain Bud is finished landing.

“What’s the joke? What did I miss?” he asks, digging into his overstuffed backpack to find his flattened bag lunch.

“Nothing,” Lilliana snarls, a warning to Kendall not to piss her off by engaging with Bud.

“Actually,” Kendall challenges, “we were just talking about the SDC committee, of which Lilly is a founding member.”

Any irritation Lilliana was feeling about Bud’s untimely entrance has been replaced with rage at Kendall’s lack of self-control. Now we’re seeing the less pretty side of their chemistry. The one that starts fires in nearby trash cans and ends in either a war of viciously crafted attacks on each other’s personality defects or Kendall getting smacked in the face. Either way, one of them will no longer be at the table in twenty seconds.

“What does SDC stand for?” Bud asks.

I channel all my psychic energy into halting Lilliana’s slapping hand because there’s no stopping Kendall’s mouth at this point.

“See Dot Come,” he says with a satisfied grin at Lilliana.

She stands up and punches his shoulder. “You’re a fucking pig.” Then she glares at Tom. “And this,” she verbally points at Bud, who is oblivious, “is why I voted for Ali. No offense, Josh.” She gathers her things and leaves the table fuming.

Twenty-two seconds. I was close.

“None taken,” Joshua says to her empty seat.

“That was a dick move,” Tom sighs.

“Whatever,” Kendall grumbles, shoving another handful of peanuts into his mouth. “She did think it was funny. The least she can do is admit it.”

“See Dot come where?” Bud asks, sending Marcus into a fit of choking over his last bite of sandwich. Bud reaches over and slaps him between the shoulder blades, startling him into a more intense round of coughing.

Tom swats Bud’s hand away protectively. “Are you okay?” he asks Marcus. Marcus nods and stands up. “Do you want me to come with you?” Marcus shakes his head and signals to Tom he needs a minute to collect himself.

“Come. Not come,” Kendall says, not letting Marcus’s near choking death derail him. “Dot’s never had an orgasm. We all want her to get there because we love her.”

Wow. He makes it sound so nice. Like he’s doing me a favor by looping Bud Beaumont in on the most humiliating of inside jokes at my expense while Joshua sits eighteen inches from me with his capable hands uselessly caressing his banana.

“How do you know she’s never had an orgasm?” Bud asks. He hasn’t made eye contact with me, which is the only reason I haven’t slammed my forehead against the table to render myself unconscious.

“She’s a virgin,” Kendall says all knowingly.

I’ve left my body. Or I’m having a nightmare. I must be because now I’m wishing Ali was here. There’s no way in hell she would have let Bud and Kendall go this long talking about this unpunished. Especially Bud. Ali can’t stand him.

“So am I,” Bud says. “That doesn’t mean I’ve never had an orgasm.”

Bud may have even less of a filter than Kendall. Particularly when it comes to sharing personal things about himself. Last year, when he started showing up uninvited to our clique lunches, his biggest contribution to the conversation was an overshare of his IBS symptoms and his first colonoscopy experience.

“Thanks for the heads up, Bud,” Tom says sarcastically. “We were all really concerned you weren’t jerking off enough.”

As forthright as Bud can be with embarrassing information, he’s incapable of hiding his embarrassment. I’ve never seen anyone blush as hard as this guy. Right now, his cheeks are the color of strawberry rhubarb pie filling.

“And Dot’s a girl,” Kendall says, coming to my defense with no clue what he’s talking about. “It’s different for her. She doesn’t need to jerk off as much as you do.”

I feel a gentle kick against my shin. Joshua is covering his mouth with one hand, his eyes wide with barely contained amusement. I bask in the playful green waters of his eyes as Bud and Kendall continue to one up each other valiantly.

“Maybe not,” Bud says. “But it’s kind of stupid to think just because she hasn’t had sex, she’s never had an orgasm. I’ve read some girls can’t even have them during sex, and the best ones for them are the ones they give themselves.”

“All right,” Tom says, throwing his hands up in cringey surrender. “I’m done with this. I’ve had enough vagina talk for one day.”

“You do know you came out of one, right?” I tease him, eager to point the joke’s butt in someone else’s direction. Joshua kicks me again. “Ow.” I laugh and he disarms me with an elfish wink.

“I didn’t actually,” Tom throws back. “My mom had a c-section.”

“Yeah,” Joshua says, barely able to speak over his laughter, “but there was definitely one involved... conception-ally.”

“Hey,” Tom says, gathering his belongings along with Marcus’s. “Don’t make me regret voting for you, Jameson.”

And then there were four.

“So, Bud.” Kendall leans across the table, eclipsing my view of Joshua’s beautiful smiling face. “Where’d you learn all this stuff about women’s orgasms? Did they offer a seminar at the last bag boy convention?”

My skin prickles as I slide my foot out of my shoe and let it venture bravely up the length of Joshua’s calf muscle. Just feeling a part of his body under my big toe sends a pulse of heat across my lower abdomen.

“I’m a shift manager now,” Bud says. “And I read it in Cosmo.”

Joshua snorts on the other side of Kendall’s head. His shoeless foot nudges against my ankle and my heart pounds ecstatically.

“Well, that settles it,” Kendall says, leaning back and revealing Joshua to me again. The innocence of what our feet are doing doesn’t quite match the level of turned on I am right now. “Josh, you’re off the roster.” Kendall grins, standing up and shouldering his backpack. “Bud’s going to get Dot off for us. He read about how to do it in Cosmo.”

“Wait--What? No,” Bud stammers. “I wasn’t saying I should--” Bud’s entire face, neck and ears are blushing. Joshua and I are tied for second most mortified by Kendall’s suggestion.

“I’m fucking with you!” Kendall laughs. He ruffles Joshua’s hair, making it somehow even sexier and then jogs around the table to hug me from behind. “Hey,” he whispers in my ear. “I only tease you about this stuff because I love you. You want me to stop, just say so. Or smack me. Okay?”

I pat his aftershave-scented cheek to let him know I’m okay and he lets me go. He slaps the still red Bud on the back and then abandons us in the wake of his unfiltered crusade.

I hate to say it, but Bud is starting to feel like a third wheel. I haven’t had a one-on-one conversation with Joshua in so long, I’m desperate for the chance to talk to him unchaperoned. And if talking leads to French kissing and ultimately love making then so be it. But none of that’s going to happen with Bud hanging around. Right now, he’s picking at a spinach salad that was clearly not his top lunch choice. His cheek color has faded from scarlet to bubblegum.

Joshua wiggles his toe against my instep. I look up and try not to drool as he signs with his hands the following map to my next epic fantasy scenario: Three o’clock. You and me. Drive. To the beach. Walk. Talk. Yes, or no?

I sign back: Yes.

He smiles and my heart tries to tear through my ribcage and swallow him whole.

“Sorry if I embarrassed you,” Bud says, jerking me out of my waking dream.

“You didn’t,” I say truthfully.

Kendall did most of the embarrassing. Bud made some valid points.

“Dot’s not easily embarrassed,” Joshua says, still beaming at me.

“Okay,” Bud says. “Well, good to see you guys.” He stuffs his unfinished lunch back in his gargantuan backpack and stands up. “Enjoy your walk on the beach. It’s a great day for it.”

Bud mercifully clears the row of tables as Joshua and I collapse into a fit of laughter that almost brings up my lunch. We share one more silent, shoeless exchange under the table before the lunch bell rings and we go our separate ways.

A surge of fiery anticipation swells inside me as I watch him walk away. It’s like I’m reclaiming some lost superpower that’s been dormant for years. Years I’ve waited for a second chance at Joshua’s heart. And a first chance at his ... everything else.

I’m not letting it slip away this time.

Joshua Jameson, the guy I’m madly in love with, is single.

The SDC committee just had its last meeting.

Pre-order See Dot Smile By Meg Oolders

Perfect for fans of Jenny Han, Lynn Painter, and Sarah Dessen, See Dot Smile offers readers a swoony, funny, heart-squeezing YA romance about best friends, missed chances, and finally choosing yourself.

Warm, witty, and achingly honest―See Dot Smile is the YA romance readers will pass to their sisters, their best friends, and their younger selves.

Pre-order Now

New pub date is February 9th! Yes, we already need to print more!

We hope you’ve enjoyed this week’s excerpt. Stay tuned for more updates on author tours, events, guest posts, and EQs!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

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