THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
6h

I really enjoyed this chapter, super fun and chatty! I can't wait to read the book.

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
1h

What a fabulous opening!

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