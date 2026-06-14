THE EMPRESS

THE EMPRESS

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

This first chapter is gutting. I cannot wait to get my hands on this book!

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
3d

Gosh, what a read. Amazing, Molly! Congratulations ❤️

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