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Welcome to another exclusive Barnes & Noble excerpt from Empress Editions.

Last winter, a fellow Substack author—and one of the most generous champions of our little press—suggested I meet Molly Moynahan. At the time, we were on the lookout for midlife literary fiction with teeth.

We were hunting for midlife literary fiction with teeth. The sort of novel you can disappear into the bath with for an afternoon and emerge from wrinkled, waterlogged, and vaguely annoyed at your family for interrupting.

I’d read several of Molly’s memoir pieces and felt their rows of gator-snap wit and sorrow. Her voice was funny without trying to be funny, wise without announcing itself as wise, and so wholly its own that I found myself wondering where on earth it had come from. It seemed to hold an earned secret.

I knew I had to meet her.

It’s a peculiar era when every new relationship begins with a Zoom link, and every Zoom link carries the emotional charge of a blind date. I remember squinting at the dashboard a few minutes early, wondering if I should adjust the lighting, move a plant, or pretend I understood how my microphone worked. Then I clicked “Join.”

And there she was.

You know how every so often you meet someone whose face makes you want to confess things? Not dramatic things. Just ordinary human failings. The emails you never answered. The friendship you mishandled in 2014. The fact that you occasionally eat shredded cheese directly from the bag while standing in front of the fridge. Molly has those eyes. Kind, luminous, entirely without judgment. She completely brought out my inner muppet.

We spent much of that first conversation talking about the slippery border between memoir and autofiction. How fiction sometimes allows a writer to tell the emotional truth of a thing more honestly than memoir ever can. Memoir must negotiate competing memories, family mythology, conflicting perspectives, and the uncomfortable reality that everyone involved is still alive and may have your phone number.

Fiction, meanwhile, can slip through a side door carrying the truth in disguise.

We kept talking. And talking.

Somewhere in that conversation, the earliest shape of the novel you’re about to read took form. It is rare to encounter a manuscript that feels both utterly original and deeply familiar—as if someone has somehow found the language for thoughts you’ve carried around for years without ever naming them. This is one of those books.

From its very first lines, Molly captures the bewilderment, intelligence, loneliness, humor, and ferocity of being young in a world that often makes very little sense. The voice is unmistakable. The writing is fearless.

I cannot wait for it to be fully out in the world.

MotherPerson

Here’s what I knew about the world at seventeen: men could walk on the moon, all good politicians would be assassinated, and people murdered one another for no good reason. Six million Jews, gypsies, gays, Catholics, and anyone who lacked Aryan cred were exterminated. Not just Anne Frank. Hippies were doomed to failure and capable of the utmost hypocrisy. The Beatles would never reform. The Summer of Love was over. Adults were treacherous and selfish. Men blamed women for being beautiful. Men didn’t like smart girls. Men didn’t want an uncontrollable woman. We dropped an atom bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. My parents got married on the day we bombed Hiroshima. Placing your hands over your head would not protect you from atomic fallout. Cancer was fatal. Heroin was fatal. Love was fatal. I wanted to save everyone I loved. I was uncontrollable.

Every party, every situation that offered an opportunity to get drunk, I took. When no one was home, I watered down my parents’ whiskey and drank alone. I sat in my attic bedroom and stared out at the fields. This house contained multitudes: happy childhood, miserable childhood. I had become obsessed with a social anthropologist called Oscar Lewis, who wrote a book called The Children of Sanchez, and was fully aware that my childhood of privilege and opportunity, of new shoes and haircuts and braces and books, would never compare with the deprivation, trauma, or tragedy of those titular children of Sanchez.

And yet, somehow, I could relate. I began to feel coldness around my heart. It reminded me of the story of the Snow Queen and how Kay, the boy with the splinter of the evil mirror in his eye, no longer saw beauty in anything. “Little Kay was quite blue, yes nearly black with cold; but he did not observe it, for she had kissed away all feeling of cold from his body, and his heart was a lump of ice.”

My heart was a lump of ice. It seemed like a very bad idea to care about anything because most things turned out to be false. The Snow Queen tells Kay she can’t keep kissing him because he will freeze to death and die. Somehow, I saw myself as a killer and the victim both, destroyer and innocent bystander. The only time I felt better was when I was writing or drinking.

We didn’t know who to ask for help; our parents were burned out; their parents had survived a war beyond anything anyone could imagine. All around us people were breaking down and breaking up, but it was still a world of silence and denial. When I told my mother I was afraid of being alive, she yelled at me and told me I needed to stop thinking so much. In my mother’s world, happiness was something you created from the material in front of you. When my father was a professor at Amherst, and she was pregnant with my sister, she had a friend who taught her to make blocks from sanded wood pieces, to bake bread, lay tile, strip furniture, sew dresses, spackle, and create beauty. Her daughters should not prove so difficult. If we were in pain, there had to be a practical solution. We could be fixed, renovated, made stronger and silenced.

In our circles, no one ever stood clapping as we performed, tears streaming down their faces with pride. As the children of the gods of literature, we were badly reviewed by our brilliant parents.

What I knew, what I had always known, was I had to stop drinking. I woke up the day after freshman orientation at college in bed with a different man from the one I had met the night before. The transition was a blank. There were no models for this. When my father drank too much and broke things, my stuff, furniture, my mother, there were few consequences aside from being made to feel like a bad husband, father, and human. This involved deep sighs from my mother and the three of us avoiding him. But then, after the broken pieces were thrown away, after her bruises healed, after he was so quietly sorry, we forgot and forgave, or at least decided it wasn’t enough to stay hurt.

I, too, had managed the public part of life, graduating with a 4.0 from college, finding a job, but underneath there was the nightly ritual of drinking, concealing how much from my current relationship, but I was a bitter and angry drunk, a blackout queen who said and did terrible things, remembering nothing. While there was a temporary relief from the reality of living, it didn’t last. And the aftermath, not just the hangovers but the sad, sick sorrow of knowing you have spread poison, felt unbearable. My first job after college was taking care of the children of battered women. They arrived at the shelter traumatized witnesses to familiar violence. When I described the job to my father, he looked sad. “You know how they feel,” he said. But that was all. Knowing how these hurt children felt was not helpful. My own heart broke when they said they hated their fathers, but I also understood the ones who wanted to forget. Forgiveness trumped rage. Leaving the battered women’s shelter, I moved to San Francisco, ostensibly to study acting, but after I found a job as a cocktail waitress in a terrible German bar, I dated a drug dealer, got pregnant, and after a sad abortion, called my father to say I was an alcoholic and needed to come home. He was standing at arrivals without my mother, a great relief.

“I’m sorry,” I said.

“You have nothing to be sorry about,” he said.

I called a detox and asked if I could have a bed. Since I had not had a drink for a week, the woman told me to just go to AA. Living at home was close to unbearable. When my mother wasn’t acting personally hurt by my identity as an alcoholic, she would ask me after each meeting whether I “had fun with my friends.” When I informed her alcoholism was a progressive, fatal disease, linked to genetics, she sighed. After nearly a year, I found a job and left.

I followed the advice of people in AA who recommended a “sober” job. I applied for a security guard position at Prudential Insurance Company. Each day I sat at the receptionist desk where I was supposed to check I.D.s, call whoever the visitor was visiting, write out passes, and keep an accurate log. However, my new hobby was reading any book on alcoholism I could find, especially ones written by famous writers. I was obsessed with finding a self-identified alcoholic who learned how to be a successful drinker, but the ones who drank again seemed to end up either dead or in terrible trouble. There was some comfort in knowing how many talented humans were also alcoholics, but most of them seemed to have miserable marriages and unhappy children. The Irish in me appreciated the dark humor of the addicted, but I also feared that bleak fate.

I was attending AA in Morristown nearly every day, but when I looked at the 12 Steps on the wall, all I saw was the word “God,” and that made me remember how mean my grandmother was and how God didn’t save my best friend Cynthia from dying in a fiery car crash. I was very angry with God as well as being pretty positive he or she didn’t exist. Visitors politely paused at my desk, but when I failed to look up, they walked to the elevators unchecked, which didn’t seem to matter. In fact, the head of security said I was the best receptionist they’d ever had and suggested I apply to the Security Guard Academy so I could be promoted and issued a firearm. Carrying a gun didn’t seem like a great idea, and while Mike, my supervisor, was a nice man, I didn’t aspire to a permanent placement in corporate security.

I just liked reading my books and getting paid. When Mike stopped at my desk with his daily checklist, I tried to look interested, but it was hard to care. The promise of a beeper and a badge was not enough to inspire me to excellence. I began to write a novel about a woman who wants to be an actress but ends up going to law school because her father was a famous judge. I avoided eye contact with the people who stopped to ask me for directions while I wrote about this woman’s attempts to appease her tyrannical father. Although I barely did my job as long as I showed up and was sober and polite, it didn’t seem to matter. Before 9/11, people were allowed to wander into places without identification. At least the people that wandered into my building did so without any major issues with terrorism or job rage.

We celebrated Christmas Eve at my sister Lucy’s house, my brother-in-law cooking lobster pasta in deference to the tradition of eating fish on the day before the birth of Christ. Sometimes I tried to understand how I could have been raised without any religion, and yet every choice made by my family was infused with Catholicism. I was the recipient of all of the guilt and none of the grace. Although New Jersey is a small state, the drive from Princeton to Montclair was long. I was the designated driver, which meant my parents could have multiple glasses of wine and champagne, which my sister always opened after dinner. As usual, my Italian brother-in-law offered me wine, and when I said I’d stopped drinking, he looked like I’d killed his puppy while my parents exchanged looks. My sister’s son was adorable, and I tried to avoid thinking I would never have a child because of the abortion in California. I didn’t even have a boyfriend, and anyway, I’d make an awful mother. Even worse than mine.

On the drive back to Princeton, my drunk parents gave me conflicting, simultaneous directions, and soon we were lost, headed North towards the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan, New Jersey in the rear-view mirror, until I saw the skyline and managed to turn around.

“Claire,” my mother spoke from the back seat, slurring slightly. “Do you know how proud we are of you?”

I glanced at my father who was sitting next to me. He didn’t look proud. “Because I’m such an excellent security guard?”

“No, honey. You are just a wonderful girl.”

“Because I stopped drinking?”

“You were always wonderful.”

“I’m a terrible security guard.”

“You’re my sweetie-pie.” My mother didn’t say anything else. She was asleep.

“I’m writing something,” I said to my father, “I think it’s a novel.”

“The turnpike entrance is in five miles.” His face was shadowed. And that was that.

I hated AA. At twenty-five, I was the youngest person in the meetings. I arrived as the meeting started and dashed out the door right after the serenity prayer. My self-esteem was nonexistent, which kept me from asking any woman in the room to sponsor me. Instead, I gave several newly sober men, most of them recently released from jail, my phone number, providing them with rides back to their rehabs and listening to their prison stories. Still, I had hope based on the stories I heard of people behaving badly but finding recovery. The things I had done paled in comparison to the crimes described in those meetings. And yet, we laughed and even applauded.

I kept my secrets. Secrets were important. No one should know how it felt when your father hit your mother or when someone forced you to have sex. Secrets made it possible to keep breathing, and when people in AA said things about secrets killing them, I would nod and pretend to agree, but really, I had my fingers in my ears and was singing la, la, la as I had when the glass shattered, and my parents shouted in the middle of the night.

Although we slept in the attic, it was impossible not to feel the anger, the raging that was happening downstairs, the sound of things breaking, my father’s voice, harsh and incoherent, my mother’s pleading. It was so dark up there at night, the noise of my parents fighting, the sound of cars passing on the road in front of our house. I wanted to be in one of those cars, one of those happy families in a station wagon with a dog, not a Volvo or a Fiat or a VW but an all-American station wagon with a normal family, a happy family without a shadow side. I’d give up the glamour, living abroad, taking ocean liners, holding one of my father’s novels to be safe in my bed, a girlish canopy bed, my room all soft and sweet like other little girl’s rooms instead of the wooden box bed my mother built, the slanted white ceilings and the bare wood floors, the uncurtained window framing the woods behind our house. In that world, my dad would leave for work early in the morning like a proper father and come home and hug me and kiss me instead of flinching when he looked at me when I became a sexy girl, turning away, telling me love didn’t exist.

Working in security was a step up from waitressing. Still, it was briefly satisfying to put on my polyester uniform, tie my hair back, and go to work, sitting down to breakfast with my mother looking sadly at her downwardly mobile youngest child. The diner was on Route One and extremely popular with people returning from church. My nemesis was a woman named Agatha who had waitressed there for decades. Agatha’s constant refrain was “fuck those people.” Sometimes it was directed towards the cooks, the waitresses, or the busboys. Sometimes, rarely, Agatha would direct this towards customers, especially the bad tippers. If Agatha’s food took too long, she would take your order and explain to her customer that the cook had screwed up. She hip-checked you constantly, and because of her size, this would result in bruises and, for some, serious injury. Once, by mistake, I delivered a sandwich I thought was turkey, but it turned out to be ham and belonged to Agatha’s customer. As he raised the sandwich to his mouth, Agatha swooped in and grabbed it, leaving him holding air like a cartoon. I heard her in the kitchen expressing her plan to “kick that college girl’s ass.” So, I quit.

Pre-order MotherPerson now from Barnes & Noble

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Available everywhere October 13, 2026

We hope you enjoyed this week’s excerpt.

And now for our friends in the Chicagoland area, don’t miss this premiere from Midlife Upgrade’s own Julie Fedeli and Pamela DeRose:

Get Your Ticket

Hosted by Midlife Upgrade, this special event Premiere features a screening of The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control, followed by a live panel discussion with leading physicians and advocates. Together, we’ll explore women’s intimate health — an often-stigmatized topic that impacts women physically, emotionally, and in every relationship.

Attendees can expect expert insight, candid conversation, and a live Q&A focused on women’s sexual health, urological wellness, menopause, and reclaiming intimacy. True to Midlife Upgrade’s mission, this evening is designed to inform, empower, and connect women through honest dialogue and community.

Fabulous, thoughtfully curated goodie bags will be waiting for you, featuring midlife-friendly products we love and are excited to share. Your evening also includes “Smorgasm” signature popcorn & drinks and a candid sexual wellness panel with leading experts. Because the conversation doesn’t end when the credits roll.

Pam and Julie spark the most magical cultural conversations… Don’t miss this one!

Yours in Grandeur & Deep Sh*t,

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.

*The information contained in this post is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any illness. Before using any practices or products referenced in this piece or others, always consult your healthcare providers, read all labels, and heed all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this Substack, should never be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This Substack, including Alisa Jones and any other writers or editors, disclaims any responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any writers in this Substack are their own, and the Substack does not accept responsibility for statements made by writers. This Substack does not make any representations or warranties about a writer’s qualifications or credibility.

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